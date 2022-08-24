IAM steps up garbage clearance in response to typhoon and implements environmental hygiene measures according to actual situation, calling for public cooperation

MACAU, August 24 - As Tropical Storm “Ma-on” is approaching Macao and is expected to bring unstable weather, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has coordinated with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. to develop a preliminary plan for the garbage clearance work before and after the typhoon, and has also strengthened its communication with the neighbourhood associations of low-lying areas. IAM calls on the public to cooperate with the measures, not to dispose of domestic waste during the storm, and to dispose of bulky garbage only after the peak period of garbage collection, so as to avoid increasing the burden of garbage clearance.

IAM has coordinated with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. to step up the clearance of the garbage and miscellaneous objects in the streets, closely follow the news about the storm, send additional personnel and vehicles to various districts to collect garbage and clean up the streets according to the actual situation, reinforce the garbage collection facilities in low-lying areas in advance, and arrange for vehicles to park in the city for carrying out garbage collection immediately after the Tropical Cyclone Signal number 8 is cancelled and expediting the progress of garbage clearance and transportation. In addition, IAM has strengthened its communication with the neighbourhood associations of low-lying areas, and given them enough cleaning supplies in advance, such as plastic bags, gloves and brooms, so that the associations can coordinate volunteers to clean up the garbage in the streets after the storm if necessary.

IAM calls on the public to cooperate with the measures and store the domestic waste at home before the Tropical Cyclone Signal number 8 is issued, dispose of it after the typhoon, and dispose of bulky garbage after the peak period of garbage collection, so as to avoid obstructing traffic or affecting the garbage collection and clearance work. Besides, IAM carries out regular inspections of advertisement signboards. Whenever the Tropical Cyclone Signal number 1 is in force in Macao, IAM sends mobile phone SMS notifications to all the license holders of advertisement signboards, reminding them to pay attention to the status of their signboards, in order to safeguard public safety.