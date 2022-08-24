MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-24 21:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 22:30 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

SMG will issue tropical cyclone signal No.8 at 22:30 tonight. “Ma-on” has intensified to a typhoon at 21:00. “Ma-on” is expected to further intensify and approach the western coast of Guangdong quickly, will be closest to Macau between early morning and noon tomorrow(25th). It may intensify nearshore and pose considerable threat to Macao.

Under the influence of its outer rainband, the local weather will become unsettled from tonight to tomorrow. Winds will intensify, force of 7 - 9 with strong gust and frequent thundery showers.

Meanwhile, since “Ma-on” may further intensify and flooding level may reach 0.8-1.2 meter, the orange storm surge warning was issued at 20:00 tonight. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying and coastal areas from 03:00 to 12:00 tomorrow. Public are advised to take precautions against wind and flooding as soon as possible.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.