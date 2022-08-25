Ethereal Gold Dispensary Becomes the First Dispensary Partner of the Last Prisoner Project in Wisconsin

Ethereal Gold Dispensary Logo Last Prisoner Project Logo

In a mission to help communities that have been affected by the "War on Drugs", Ethereal Gold Dispensary has partnered with Last Prisoner Project

WAUKESHA, WI, USA, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary (a hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary located in Waukesha, Wisconsin) has become the first Dispensary partner of the Last Prisoner Project in Wisconsin. “This is another step by Ethereal Gold Dispensary to do what’s right and support communities that have been disproportionately affected by the “War on Drugs,” said Erik Fuchs, Ethereal Gold Dispensary Compliance Director.The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America’s unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies.“We’ve excited about our partnership with the Last Prisoner Project. As cannabis continues to legalize in the United States and people are profiting from the industry, there are also people are wasting away in prison for possessing cannabis. To be frank, since 1992, 203 people have been sentenced to life in prison for cannabis related crimes. It’s revolting. Everyone in this industry needs to do their part to help these communities. This industry should not be focused solely on profit -- most importantly it’s about helping people.” said Michael Fuchs, Communications Director & Handler at Ethereal Gold Dispensary.--About Ethereal Gold Dispensary--Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online and physical dispensary with hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDA, THCV, HHC, THC-O, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates 5% of profits to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.Ethereal Gold Dispensary can be located at their pop up location at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 or at their website --About the Last Prisoner Project--The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America’s unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.The Last Prisoner Project focuses on three key criminal justice reform initiatives: prisoner release, record clearing through clean slate initiatives, and reentry programs. A core focus of our criminal justice work is to release incarcerated cannabis prisoners. Data shows, however, that most released prisoners fail without the proper resources in place. A criminal record can be a significant barrier to employment, housing, financial assistance, and more, which is why we work to advocate for broad and automatic clean slate initiatives. Additionally, our reentry programs work to reduce recidivism rates by providing the resources, support, and education our constituents need upon release.﻿Collectively these programs help cannabis prisoners become fully free.

