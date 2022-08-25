Retired computer pioneer celebrates 104th birthday
NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired computer pioneer celebrates 104th birthday
Ruth Krock Anderson, who pioneered computer programming and database design for the government in 1950s, celebrated her 104th birthday in July, surrounded by friends and family.
Ruth, who lives at the Arlington of Naples retirement community, is known for her cheerful outlook on life and can-do attitude. The secret to her longevity? “I have a smile for everyone, and I eat oatmeal for breakfast,” she says.
A graduate of the University of Massachusetts (then Boston Teachers College), Anderson briefly taught math before joining a team of mathematicians at MIT’s Radiation Laboratory in 1941. There, she worked on the radar technology credited with turning the tide for the Allies in the European theater during World War II.
After the war, Ruth worked with early drone technology at the Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, California, where she met her husband, physicist Lowell (“Andy”) Anderson. They moved to Washington, D.C, where she worked for the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards and Technology) for many years and raised their daughter, Karen Anderson.
After enjoying several years of retirement on Cape Cod, Ruth and Andy moved to Naples where she enjoyed her hobbies of sewing and quilting and long walks on the beach. After Andy died, Ruth moved to the Arlington of Naples where she’s involved in a wide range of social activities. While she does less sewing these days, she eagerly reads the daily paper. Her favorite novels are memoirs, including Norman Lear’s memoir, Even This I Get to Experience. Ruth has written her own memoirs and shared those with family. Her daughter visits frequently and they enjoy going out for Asian food and shopping on Fifth Avenue.
Her only regret, she says, is having to give up driving. In 2020 she donated her low-mileage Honda Civic to a non-profit organization.
“I can’t complain,” she says. “My health is good, and I enjoy life every day.”
Heather McDermott
Heather McDermott
