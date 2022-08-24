Submit Release
Public Informational Meetings Set for Proposed Wolf Carbon Pipeline

On July 14, 2022, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order approving the dates, times and locations for six public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC (Wolf), which includes a virtual meeting option. The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois.

Wolf requested the meetings in a letter filed on July 11, 2022, and also filed a proposed pipeline route overview map in Docket No. HLP-2022-0002

The five IUB in-person public informational meetings and one virtual meeting are scheduled as follows:

Johnson County
Noon August 29, 2022 – North Liberty Community Center (Gerdin Conference Hall), 520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

Cedar County
6 p.m. August 29, 2022 – Tipton High School (Auditorium), 400 E. Sixth St., Tipton 

Linn County
Noon August 30, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids

Clinton County
6 p.m. August 30, 2022 – Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton

Scott County
Noon August 31, 2022 – RiverCenter (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third Street, Davenport

Virtual Meeting
6 p.m. September 19, 2022 – Participation through the IUB Webex system (go to Hearing and Meeting Calendar webpage)

The informational meetings will be conducted in compliance with the requirements of 199 Iowa Administrative Code 13.2.

Documents regarding the proposed Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2022-0002.

