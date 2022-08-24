BOSS Audio Mourns the Loss of Ken Johnson
KJ, as He Was Affectionately Known, Was a Senior Product Manager Who Had Been with BOSS Audio for Seven Years, Passed Away on August 18OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, regrets to announce the passing of Senior Product Manager Ken Johnson on August 18. He was 57.
“It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the passing of our dear friend Mr. Ken Johnson,” said Sam Rabbani, CEO and founder of BOSS Audio Systems. “To us at BIG, KJ, as we all call him here, was not only a brilliantly talented engineer but also an amazing friend with a heart of gold and a constant smile. I have had the fortune to know KJ for almost 20 years, and the blessing to work and travel with him extensively for the past eight years. KJ was a man of high character and integrity who made every situation more pleasant with his positive attitude and patience. His talents did not stop at consumer electronics. His general knowledge about life and our surroundings was remarkable. KJ was loved by everyone that met him...always cordial and always on point with a wonderful sense of humor. His passing is a huge loss for everyone that knew him. Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with him and his loved ones around the world. We all love and miss you KJ.”
Johnson was an industry veteran who opened his company Priority Auto in 2006. He worked in senior management roles at VOXX Electronics Corporation and Dual Electronics Corp. and has spent seven years with BOSS Audio, working mostly in the company’s China headquarters.
“Ken was a colleague and great friend,” said Hootan Rouhani, Director of Product Development at Boss Audio Systems. “We worked with each other for many years, developing a great friendship. KJ was the most talented, kindhearted person with a great sense of humor you could imagine. His positive attitude and unbelievable knowledge about everything was truly amazing. As we did a lot of traveling together in China and Hong Kong and visited different factories, KJ was like a rock star. As he would sit and sound tune a speaker, you would see the group of factory engineers stand around him admiring his work. His talent for developing product and putting ideas to reality was amazing. We would have discussions about a certain product or category and within hours he would have a design to show and a 3D mockup to follow. His passion for his work was to be admired. KJ was quiet, kind to everyone, and had a great smile. He loved AC/DC and would blast the music in our sound room when he was in Oxnard headquarters. KJ was also a great teacher and mentor to many. We as a company and especially myself will miss KJ in so many ways. I am just lucky to have known him and learn so many things from him.”
BOSS Audio asks that all who knew him think of the great contributions Johnson made to the industry as well as the fond personal memories he left with all of whom were lucky enough to cross paths with him over the years.
For more information on services and to leave a personal note, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sanford-fl/kenneth-johnson-10894539
