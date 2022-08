Newly Designed Tribute® Packaging Arriving Now

Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition has newly designed packaging Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition now have newly designed packaging and here's the information for it.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition has a new look! New packaging is currently being introduced, as the supply ofprevious packaging runs out. The fresh new design features key upgrades to help consumers easily access theexpertise available, so they can care for their horses with less worry.New Package FeaturesAn image of the product is now included on the front of the bag, in addition to familiar colors consistently used oneach package, so that the horse owner can quickly spot their favorite Tributeproduct. A QR code present on thefront of each bag gives instant access to complete product information. The contact information to the Tributeproduct support team has been added to the back of the bag, to make it easier to get questions answered, or evenget a personalized equine feeding plan tailored to their horse’s specific needs. A QR code linking to the newTributefeeding rate calculator can take the guesswork out of how much to feed.Where’s the Tag?One upgrade to Tributepackaging isn’t something that has been added, but something that is missing. Thefamiliar colorful paper tags flapping off the end of the bags won’t be there anymore. This staple of bagged animalfeed is being phased out on Tributebags. The tag information can now be found printed directly on the bag.Conserving ResourcesEliminating paper tags preserves 1,200 trees every year. Additionally, all the energy, resources and transportationneeded to create the 22,000 reams of paper that would have become paper tags is being conserved.Transportation from the paper supplier to Tributefacilities alone saves five semi-truck loads a year.About TributeTributeSuperior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people that are passionate about theirhorses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customerexperience.All Tributefeeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. Theproducts are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists, and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum health. Allingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every horse owner receives the very best feed.