Newly Designed Tribute® Packaging Arriving Now
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition has a new look! New packaging is currently being introduced, as the supply of
previous packaging runs out. The fresh new design features key upgrades to help consumers easily access the
expertise available, so they can care for their horses with less worry.
New Package Features
An image of the product is now included on the front of the bag, in addition to familiar colors consistently used on
each package, so that the horse owner can quickly spot their favorite Tribute® product. A QR code present on the
front of each bag gives instant access to complete product information. The contact information to the Tribute®
product support team has been added to the back of the bag, to make it easier to get questions answered, or even
get a personalized equine feeding plan tailored to their horse’s specific needs. A QR code linking to the new
Tribute® feeding rate calculator can take the guesswork out of how much to feed.
Where’s the Tag?
One upgrade to Tribute® packaging isn’t something that has been added, but something that is missing. The
familiar colorful paper tags flapping off the end of the bags won’t be there anymore. This staple of bagged animal
feed is being phased out on Tribute® bags. The tag information can now be found printed directly on the bag.
Conserving Resources
Eliminating paper tags preserves 1,200 trees every year. Additionally, all the energy, resources and transportation
needed to create the 22,000 reams of paper that would have become paper tags is being conserved.
Transportation from the paper supplier to Tribute® facilities alone saves five semi-truck loads a year.
About Tribute®
Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people that are passionate about their
horses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customer
experience.
All Tribute® feeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. The
products are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists, and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum health. All
ingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every horse owner receives the very best feed.
Bonnie Brannigan
Tribute Superior Equine Solutions
+1 419-294-3838
bonnie.brannigan@kalmbachfeeds.com