The Leading Quantum Computing Conference™ Producer Announces the Metaverse Quantum Computing Summit for September 1st
Our global economy is increasingly bolstered by a mélange of virtual ecosystems and disruptive technologies, particularly: the Metaverse and Quantum Computing.
Our economy is increasingly bolstered by a mélange of virtual ecosystems and disruptive tech, particularly: the Metaverse and Quantum Computing. Their collision will disrupt how we work and play.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced that the Metaverse Quantum Computing Summit has been scheduled for September 1, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Thought-provoking discussions on the business of the Quantum Metaverse will be front and center at this one-day conference.
— Maeva Ghonda
The total addressable market (TAM) of the Metaverse is now expected to exceed $8 trillion this decade. In the next 48 months, ¼ of the world’s population will spend at least one hour a day immersed in the Metaverse. Markedly, nearly 3⁄4 of global enterprises will adopt quantum computing technologies in the near-term. During the Summit, the leaders shaping our critical ecosystems will reveal their success strategies and unique insights for business leaders as well as investors seeking to deploy their own Metaverse and Quantum Computing strategies for sustainable value creation and near-term impact. To access this global broadcast online, please click here.
“Our global economy is increasingly bolstered by an incredible mélange of virtual ecosystems and disruptive technologies with tremendous potential to alter a multitude of industries, particularly: the Metaverse and Quantum Computing. The Metaverse — a confluence of transformative technologies — is a grand vision of seamless interoperability and portability of identity, digital assets and data. Quantum computers are special purpose machines that could enable discontinuous innovations in our new Metaverse economy. Their inevitable collision could profoundly disrupt how we work and play in our new global marketplace,” said Maëva Ghonda, Quantum Advisory Board and Senior Fellow of HQS Quantum Simulations.
The Summit will feature the following discussions from the thought-leaders shaping the Quantum Metaverse:
Keynote Presentation: A Foundational System for the Evolution of a Quantum Metaverse by The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar
The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar is President and CEO, Bohr Quantum Technology Corp., a company focused on developing networking technologies for the emerging quantum internet. Prior to this, he was Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy. He managed 65,000 people and deployed $15BN p.a. at the 17 national labs, U.S. universities, and international collaborations including International Space Station (ISS).
The Quantum-Enabled Metaverse by Maëva Ghonda
Maëva Ghonda is Chair of the Quantum Advisory Board and Senior Fellow of HQS Quantum Simulations. Maëva was previously a Scholar for the Joint Quantum Institute (JQI), the world-class quantum research institution supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — a government agency within the United States Department of Commerce.
Scaling Quantum Computers to Enhance the Metaverse by Justin Ging
Justin Ging is Chief Product Officer at Atom Computing, a company building highly scalable, gate-based quantum computers with atomic arrays of optically-trapped neutral atoms, empowering researchers and companies to achieve unprecedented breakthroughs. Justin is responsible for leading all aspects of product management and customer experience for Atom Computing’s quantum solutions portfolio. Previously, Justin was Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell Quantum Solutions.
The Metaverse is Data and Data is the Metaverse by Michael Clark
Michael Clark is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Mastercard’s Labs as a Service Business, designing and delivering platforms of the future, for today’s needs and enabling the acceleration of clients' digital aspirations. Michael is a futurist and global technology innovator. He is currently exploring opportunities associated with data and the role of data as a new form of value exchange across digital and physical worlds.
The Keys to the Metaverse by David Palmer
David Palmer is the Vodafone Business Lead for Blockchain technologies. David is a digital visionary and a global platform innovator. He is an expert on the convergence of digital technologies and new business models. And, he is currently exploring opportunities associated with the Metaverse, IoT, Blockchain, and DeFi.
Defending the Crown Jewels in the Metaverse by Dr. Sebastian Banescu
Dr. Sebastian Banescu is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chainproof, the company that is insuring the future of Web 3.0 as the world's first primary insurer for non-custodial smart contracts and DeFi (decentralized finance). His work encompasses: smart contract analysis, reverse engineering, software protection, and privacy.
Quantum Computing and Exponential Finance by Nitin Gaur
Nitin Gaur, Managing Director at State Street Digital, leads Digital Asset and Technology Design to transition part of the company’s financial market infrastructure and its clients to the new digital economy. Prior to joining State Street Digital, as the founder of IBM’s Digital Asset Labs, Nitin also served as its Director. While at IBM, he also served as CTO of IBM’s World Wire, a cross border payment solution utilizing digital assets.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute, the leading quantum computing conference™ producer, is a premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is a top producer of innovative quantum computing research, programs and conferences, including the CEO Summit on Quantum Computing, the Quantum Computing Climate Change Summit, the Quantum AI Sustainability Symposium, the Quantum Internet Summit, the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit, the Quantum Computing Healthcare Summit as well as the Executive Summit on Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence. These include quantum computing masterclasses, interview series, multimedia content as well as various other unique quantum programs, such as the flagship Quantum Computing Certificate Education Program for Workforce Development and the quantum computing conferences previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the world's largest technical professional organization: the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast hosted by Maeva Ghonda is the popular global program featuring exclusive interview series with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
Quantum AI Institute 2020 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC 20006
Quantum AI Institute
Quantum AI Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other