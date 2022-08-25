Allison Eden Studios Celebrates NY NOW Success with Multiple Brand Collaborations

Allison Eden by ZUO Special Collection NYC Mosaic's Designer Allison Eden Shines From Head To Toe at NY NOW's Summer Show NYC Mosaic's Designer Allison Eden Showcases her Shattered Pattern Artisanal Series.

Allison Eden is simply a design superstar. From a line of wall covering, textiles, clothing, and now upholstery, mirror TVs and fireplaces. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations launching soon.” — SERENA MARTIN, 24/7 Creative Agency

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Eden Studios, celebrates the success of NY NOW's Summer Show, sharing details on brand collaborations with three innovative manufacturers.Allison Eden, Creative + Founder, Allison Eden Studios, commented, “I am absolutely thrilled about how the collaboration with ZUO Modern, Reflectel Mirror TVs , and HearthCabinet™ Ventless Fireplaces came together. I have dreamed of putting my designs on everything from furniture and fixtures to clothing and housewares. To find three creative manufacturers to partner with was absolutely serendipitous. I love how each collaboration was perfectly in sync and I am obsessed with how each collection turned out.”Partnering with NY NOW’s marketing and events team, Allison was offered a space to create a curated designer lounge for their summer show to debut her iconic work. Highlighting the debut of Allison Eden by ZUO Summer 2022 Collection and launching two new collaborations with Reflectel Mirror TVs Fall 2022 Artisanal Series and HearthCabinet™ Ventless Fireplaces - which featured Allison Eden’s best-selling Shattered Pattern.Allison shared; “Being asked by NY NOW to create a designer lounge was a dream come true. Working with my licensing agent Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency we designed a space that was both fun and colorful but also super chic. The perfect space for buyers to relax, reconnect and be inspired”.Breaking down the brand collaborations Allison Eden by ZUO’s is an exclusive collection that pairs ZUO Modern’s stylishly modern upholstery for living, dining, and bar. By featuring (6) six patterns from Allison’s iconic mosaic-inspired textiles that delivers bright pops of color with a mid-century modern flair. Each design pairs ZUO’s hospitality grade leatherette or velvet fabrics to create original pieces with a rainbow of positivity.CEO, Luis Ruesga, of Wholesale Furniture Manufacturer ZUO Modern shared; " It was great to be back at NY Now and to reconnect with our northeast audience. Plus the response to our collaboration with Allison has been fantastic. From the media to the buyers - everyone loves the bold patterns and kaleidoscope of color her designs deliver."Allison’s coordinated brand collaboration with Reflectel Mirror TVs and HearthCabinet™ Ventless Fireplaces brought together three powerhouse creative entrepreneurial women business owners. For a truly fantastic artistic design statement."Working with Allison is such fun!” Sara Check, Vice President - Sales and Operations HearthCabinet shared, “Not only are her patterns and colors visually beautiful, and elaborate, but she will do ANYTHING! It is a breath of fresh air to hear, 'YES, I can do that!' The bedazzled mantel surrounding our HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplace, shown in Allison's Shattered Pattern, was an absolute show stopper at NY Now. We can't wait for our next colorful collaboration."Debuting the first of many designs in the Artisan Series, Allison’s featured her stunning lilac-colored geometric Shattered Pattern for a customized mosaic design that adorned both Reflectel Mirror TV and HearthCabinet Ventless Fireplace’s surround.Elizabeth Goldfeder, Founder/CEO, GK Framing & Reflectel Mirror TVs shared “Collaborating with Allison Eden is like a starburst of energy and optimism. With Allison everything is possible and she brings life to her work in a way I rarely see in a decorative artist. We are honored and inspired to develop the Allison Eden Collection at Reflectel”.About Allison Eden StudiosBased out of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Eden, Creative Artist + Founder of Allison Eden Studios, specializes in kaleidoscope technicolor glass mosaics. A graduate in fashion design from the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC, her exceptional body of work has gained international attention and a global audience with custom pieces that are displayed in every major city across the US and in celebrities' homes around the globe. With exquisite designs that have garnered worldwide media attention, and with features in countless publications, including Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Hospitality Design, Architectural Record, NY Times, Metropolitan Home, NY Post, and Elle Decor. To experience her work visit AllisonEden.com and follow her on Instagram @AllisonEdenStudios.About ZUO ModernZUO’s product line features an eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary, and industrial chic styles for every room of the house. The company also has an extensive lineup of hospitality furniture, outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors, and wall décor. Founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, ZUO has showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, High Point and Miami that are open to the trade by appointment. The company also operates in North American with warehouses in Stockton, Calif., Miami, Florida and Montreal, Canada. Discover their collections at Zuomod.com.Reflectel Mirror TVs:Reflectel is home to the most luxurious choice in Mirror TVs and stands by their company's unflagging commitment to excellence. Woman-owned and operated Reflectel is based in NYC and was established in 2014, by owner Elizabeth Goldfeder who has over 35 years of experience as a world-class frame designer working with leading designers, architects, galleries, and art collectors on a global scale. For nearly a decade Goldfeder's company GK Framing and Reflectel Mirror TVs have become the go-to, top-tier manufacturer for luxury Interior Designers, AV Integrators, and Architects in the tri-state area and across the country. Experience our New Artisanal Series at Reflectel.com.HearthCabinet™ Ventless Fireplaces: Designed in Manhattan. Handcrafted in BrooklynEstablished in 2005, designed by an architect-led team in New York City and individually handcrafted in Brooklyn, HearthCabinet™ Ventless Fireplaces, is now the leading name in custom, luxury ventless gel fireplaces. Every HearthCabinetVentless Fireplace is handcrafted to match our customers’ expectations of refined luxury and exquisite attention to detail. Developing products that provide a ventless fireplace of unparalleled quality and class that will be treasured and enjoyed for decades. Distinguished by their unerringly high quality and unique, patented safety system, their stylish fireplaces elevate the designs of residences, high-end commercial projects, and boutique hospitality venues nationwide. Visit our flagship showroom in New York City or at multi-line showrooms in Los Angeles, CA, Washington, D.C., or Red Bank, NJ (to name a few!) and online at: Hearthcabinet.com.###

