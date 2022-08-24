Wednesday, August 24

Biden to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers

President Biden said Wednesday he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for many borrowers — and double that amount for Pell Grant recipients — a move that could offer some level of forgiveness for up to 43 million people. The forgiveness is expected to apply to Americans earning under $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year for married couples who file taxes jointly. The White House estimates that nearly 90 percent of relief will go to people earning less than $75,000 and that roughly 20 million borrowers could have their debt completely canceled. The president is also extending a pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments, first implemented under the Trump administration, through Dec. 31. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Demetrius Freeman)

Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students

Free meals for all school kids — a response to pandemic-related economic pressures these past two years — sunset this past June when federal funding for school lunches went back to pre-pandemic levels, despite calls from school lunch advocates. A recent decision by the state legislature will help some students. A new Washington state law has set aside $44 million to more than double the number of schools where all students can continue to get free meals. The new law requires schools and districts to apply to a federal program to offer meals to all students if more than 40% of the students qualify for food assistance or other financial assistance through different federal programs. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

West Coast states band together to fight methane pipeline expansion

California, Oregon, and Washington have joined forces to push back against a methane pipeline along the West Coast. “This project undermines Washington state’s efforts to fight climate change,” said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “This pipeline is bad for the environment and bad for consumers.” On Monday, Ferguson filed a motion opposing an expansion of a pipeline known as the Gas Transmission Northwest. It flows through Washington, Oregon, and California. Ferguson is arguing that the proposal is counter to Washington’s efforts to battle climate change. “This is equivalent to adding 754,000 cars on the road each year until 2052,” the AG’s office states. Continue reading at KUOW. (Elaine Thompson)

