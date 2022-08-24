SuranceBay Announces New Carrier Solution: Onboard
EINPresswire.com/ -- SuranceBay, the leading insurance industry technology provider of contracting and compliance software, announces their newest SureLC™ Carrier Solutions product: Onboard. Providing the ultimate way for carriers and TPAs to connect with contracting requests from their distributors, captive agencies, and direct producers; Onboard is designed to simplify and reduce the entire producer onboarding and contracting process. Onboard automatically handles almost all decision making tasks, while providing compliance checks for 100% of state and carrier rules.
"I'm excited for our current and future carrier partners to experience the optimal contracting process that Onboard provides. With our new software that pinpoints only the areas that require review, the time spent handling this workflow will be drastically reduced."
- Anatole Tartakovsky, SuranceBay CTO & Chief Product Architect
With the ability to quickly assess producer compliance issues through rules-based spotlights, configurable background screening, integrated imaging, and approval decisioning with automated notifications; these rich and comprehensive capabilities greatly reduce transaction processing time, human error, and costs.
* Carriers can configure their business rules to ensure 0% NIGO submission”s via the SureLC™ platform
* Integrated imaging eliminates manual review and image sorting
* Spotlight technology replaces mundane review of paperwork with precise approval workflow of the problematic items eliminating 90% of the work
* Configurable built-in background screening further speeds up contracting process
* JIT optimized contracting and state appointments reduce costs
* Configurable can-sell validation system integrates with contracting process, prioritizing and enforcing new business compliance
* In-application communications and editing eliminates slow and error prone email processes
* Real-time unified view of all compliance data for you and your distribution partners eliminates follow-ups and miscommunications
* Integration with SureLC™ One and DataLink eliminates boundaries between contracting and downstream systems for all of your distribution
Through integrations with regulatory databases, background screening vendors, training providers, and SureLC’s internal systems, all parties of the contracting workflow can simultaneously view real-time updates from the unified data repository of the industry’s leading licensing and contracting system. Carrier employees, general agency administrators, and insurance agents all benefit from the breakthrough transparency, efficiency, and performance.
For more information about SuranceBay’s new Onboard platform, contact the SuranceBay Sales Desk at 877-264-6888 or email sales@surancebay.com
About SuranceBay
SuranceBay is an insurance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. We are dreamers and doers, software engineers and insurance professionals, collaborators and problem solvers. Together, we comprise a talented community of curious minds and passionate professionals who live and breathe your business. We develop and service innovative software that makes buying and selling insurance simpler and faster. Our solutions provide an integrated experience for insurance companies, general agencies, insurance agents, and consumers. For more information, please visit: www.surancebay.com
