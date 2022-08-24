Submit Release
Broward Health North Welcomes Dr. Naval Parikh As New Chief of Medicine

Dr. Naval Parikh

Dr. Naval Parikh tends to an elderly woman in Puerto Rico.

Dr. Naval Parikh at work with mask

Dr. Naval Parikh of South Florida has been elected as Chief of Medicine and chair of the department of medicine for Broward Health North.

His knowledge, work ethic, and pure medical talent helped him earn his position as Chief of Medicine at Broward Health North.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 9, 2022, Dr. Naval Parikh is being rewarded for his steadfast dedication to patients and the advancement of medical knowledge. To that effect, Dr. Naval Parikh has been elected as Chief of the Department of Medicine for Broward Health North.

He was nominated by the executive committee and elected by the Department of Medicine Staff. Such a magnificent achievement is a testament to Dr. Parikh’s exemplary work ethic and expertise in medical science.

His knowledge, work ethic, and medical experience helped him earn this esteemed position. As the new Chief of Medicine at a facility as widely respected as Broward Health North, a level 2 trauma center.

Over the years, Dr. Naval Parikh has helped countless people in his efforts to keep patients healthy and save lives.

While every good doctor wants nothing more than the satisfaction of saving lives, it’s certainly a nice feeling to be formally recognized by one’s peers.

Dr. Parikh’s commitment to the noble field of medicine has now been both recognized and rewarded by his peers and colleagues at Broward Health North. While Dr. Parikh is one of the most talented doctors in South Florida, he is also one of the most selfless.

Such selflessness is rare, even in the medical profession. In an act of pure selflessness, Dr. Naval Parikh bravely traveled to the Abaco islands to help people in need and administer professional medical care. He also led an effort to send money and supplies to Ukraine through HARP Rescue.

His noble work has been justly rewarded as he steps into his new role as the Chief of Medicine for Broward Health North. The patients who are served by the doctors at Broward Health North are fortunate to have someone as knowledgeable, compassionate, and magnificently talented as Dr. Naval Parikh as Chief of Medicine.

About Dr. Naval Parikh
Dr. Naval Parikh runs his own primary care practice in South Florida where he brings health and healing to the community.

Patrick Zarrelli
SFL Media Firm
+1 954-740-7900
