Max Freelander, II joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as VP & Financial Advisor

We are excited to announce that yet another seasoned Financial Advisor is joining our team, building on our company’s steady growth in Bethesda. Max will be a great addition to Seventy2 Capital.” — Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital Wealt

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Max Freelander has joined their firm as a Vice President and Financial Advisor, further expanding their team at their headquarters location in Bethesda, MD.

Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder and Partner, stated “We are excited to announce that yet another seasoned Financial Advisor is joining our team, building on our company’s steady growth in Bethesda. Max will be a great addition to Seventy2 Capital, especially considering his experience and dedication to his customers.”

Max joins Seventy2 Capital following seven years as Vice President – Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Advisors. He has served as a Financial Advisor for thirty years, with previous experience at Shearson Lehman Brothers, RBC Wealth Management, and Ferris Baker Watts. Max is especially knowledgeable in serving as a Financial Advisor for retirees.

“I am so excited to join Seventy2 Capital and grow our business. The move to independence will enable me to better serve my clients, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead,” Max said when asked about his new role.

Max received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland. Additionally, he has a background in investment banking referrals and currency exchange.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

CAR #0822-03242

