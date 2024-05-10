George H. Hocker, CFP® joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Vice President & Financial Advisor

We’re honored to welcome George into our office and look forward to working with him! His experience in the industry and client-focused mindset make him a strong addition to the team.” — Troy Elser, Managing Director, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that George Hocker will be joining their Hunt Valley office as a Vice President and Financial Advisor.

Troy Elser, Seventy2 Capital’s Senior Managing Director, Hunt Valley, stated “We’re honored to welcome George into our office and look forward to working with him! His experience in the industry and client-focused mindset make him a strong addition to the team.”

George creates a foundation of investment planning for each of his clients and then manages their assets on a risk-adjusted basis to help achieve their financial goals. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, George gained over two decades of experience in the industry. He began his career as a Wealth Management Specialist at Legg Mason, where he worked for eight years, then spent fifteen years as a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley. Local to the Baltimore, MD region, George attended St. Paul’s School before earning a degree in Economics and Communications from Denison University.

When asked about his new role, George stated “I am excited to join a dynamically growing practice and collaborate with like-minded advisors. Making the move to an independent practice is an exciting step in my career, and I fully believe that this transition will be beneficial to my clients.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams – High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

