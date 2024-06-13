Seventy2 Capital opens in Mountainside, NJ with addition of Matthew Power, Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

Matt's experience in creating financial strategies for high-net-worth clients paired with his drive for positive client experience and relationship building make him a great fit for our practice.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they have opened an office in Mountainside, New Jersey with the addition of Matthew Power, Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor and Rose McEwen, Senior Wealth Associate.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in New Jersey and to welcome Matt to the team,” said Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder and President of Seventy2 Capital. “His vast experience in creating financial strategies for high-net-worth individuals and families, paired with his drive for positive client experience and relationship building make him a great fit for our practice, and we look forward to working with him.”

Matt joins Seventy2 Capital with nearly thirty years of industry experience. Before starting his career in wealth management, Matt was an associate with Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis, LLP and Paul K. Rooney PC. He then worked as a Financial Consultant for Smith Barney, and then as a Vice President – Satellite Branch Manager for Wachovia Securities. Most recently, he spent twelve years at UBS, as a Senior Vice President – Wealth Management. He served as the Branch Manager of the UBS office in Westfield, NJ from 2012 to 2022.

When asked about his new role, Matt stated, “I am proud to join the Seventy2 Capital team, which has been recognized by Barron’s as a Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team for the past two years, and fully believe that this move to independence will enable me to better serve my clients.”

Rose McEwen is transitioning to Seventy2 Capital from UBS along with Matt to serve as his Senior Wealth Associate. With eight years of industry experience, Rose provides excellent client service and assists Matt with all matters related to operational and administrative support. Rose earned her bachelor’s degree in Finance from LaSalle University. She lives in Scotch Plains, NJ, and is an active volunteer in her local community.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2023 and 2024. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2022 – Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

