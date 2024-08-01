Mark Stoll, CRC® joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Managing Director, Business Growth & Development

Mark exemplifies our values of integrity, opportunity, and contribution and we are confident that his leadership, collaborative demeanor, and growth-oriented mindset will be a great asset to the team.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Mark Stoll has joined their practice as Managing Director of Business Growth & Development. In this role, Mark will work with office leaders to recruit advisors and grow Seventy2 Capital’s footprint.

“We are so excited to welcome Mark to Seventy2 Capital,” said Tom Fautrel, Co-Founder & President. “Mark strongly exemplifies our practice’s values of integrity, opportunity, and contribution and we are confident that his leadership, collaborative demeanor, and growth-oriented mindset will be a great asset to the team.”

Mark joined Seventy2 Capital following twenty years at Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor firms, helping them build high-performance financial advisory teams. His experience in the financial services industry spans over thirty years, beginning in 1988. Throughout his career, he has served as a Senior Investment Counselor, Director of Sales, and Senior Vice President at Summit Financial Services Group, Asset Management Division President at Ladenburg Thalmann, Inc., and Area Manager and Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors.

When asked about his new role, Mark stated “I look forward to helping accelerate the meteoric growth of Seventy2 Capital in the most dynamic and desirable cities across the country by demonstrating the firm’s value to high-achieving financial advisors and helping them transition and expand their businesses.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024 and a Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team in 2023. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2022 - Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.



About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

