Break Free NYFW Gives Hope During National Recovery Month
Break Free took NYFW by storm bringing together designers to raise funds for the nonprofit, 10,000 Beds, for their "One Bed. One Life." Scholarship Fund.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in February, Break Free took New York Fashion Week by storm. Bringing together designers like Jacqueline City Apparel, Zephyr, Love Disorder, Adorn Your Clothes, and LadyCat. These designers came together to raise awareness for the nonprofit organization, 10,000 Beds. The primary goal of Break Free was to raise funds for 10,000 Beds and their "One Bed. One Life" Scholarship Fund. This fund connects individuals and families who are battling substance use disorders and mental health challenges who lack the funds to pay for treatment to appropriate and vetted treatment programs nationwide.
“The fashion industry has long been an influencer in how society chooses to live, dress, and act,” commented Jean Krisle, founder of 10,000 Beds, “We [will continue to] raise awareness about mental health and recovery [to] society at large.”
Break Free NYFW is the brainchild of Alexandra Nyman, the creative director of LadyCat and Editor-In-Chief of Soberocity. The event would not have been possible without Recovery Centers of America - Alcohol & Addiction Treatment Centers – the event’s corporate sponsor and their Chief Science Officer, Deni Carise, PhD.
Together Break Free and the Recovery Centers of America raised five thousand dollars for the 10,000 Beds Scholarship Fund, which is enough to provide scholarships for ten individuals to attend a rehabilitation center through our collaboration with 10,000 Beds and their incredible scholarship program.
“It was a pleasure to participate in and donate to this important event. As someone in long-term recovery after a drug problem during my 20’s during a modeling career, it was also a very gratifying experience to finally ‘walk the runway’ sober during New York Fashion Week! My thanks to Alexandra Nyman for the opportunity and to 10,000 beds for their commitment to accessing scholarships for people in need of treatment for substance use disorders,” Deni Carise, Chief Scientific Officer of RCA.
“Thank you so much for your support of 10,000 Beds, we deeply appreciate this donation and collaboration with Break Free and Recovery Centers of America,” Jean Krisle, founder of 10,000 Beds.
Break Free and 10,000 Beds are excited to announce their ongoing collaboration for their September 10th runway show, being held in the Grand Hall at 440 Grand Street in NYC and virtually online through Zoom. This season designers Helen Castillo, Renee Cafaro, and Ashley Alt are coming together to raise funds for 10,000 Beds’ scholarship program.
The event is sponsored by Oasis, a sober dating app, which aims to give sober individuals a safe community to connect with other like-minded people, and is supported by Shatterproof, Fever Tree, and Ghia.
Break Free NYFW is an open runway show that anyone can attend. Tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite and range from $15-85, all proceeds from ticket sales go to 10,000 Beds.
