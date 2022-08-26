1000Bulbs Partners with Influencer April Wilkerson for New Video Series

April Wilkerson installing a PLT Solutions LED High Bay

GARLAND, TX, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, has partnered with popular DIYer and woodworker April Wilkerson of Wilker Do’s to sponsor her new video series. Split into multiple segments, the series covers the renovation of a 1500 square-foot workshop from start to finish. 1000Bulbs provided several LED high bay fixtures she installed during the second segment.

April Wilkerson is a Texas native and a well-known DIY blogger. She started Wilker Do’s in 2013 and has expanded her woodworking business over the ensuing years. She co-hosted History Channel’s Assembly Required in 2021, and is currently co-hosting More Power on the History Channel with Tim Allen and Richard Karn.

Wilkerson reached out to 1000Bulbs while planning out the renovation. 1000Bulbs’ team of product experts recommend several high bay fixtures, including ones with a built-in motion sensor, to properly light the entire workshop. Under cabinet lights were also recommended to provide additional task lighting for an office area with cabinets and countertop. The high bay installation can be seen in Wilkerson’s second installment that focuses primarily on running wiring and installing outlets.

