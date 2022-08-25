Live Auction Announced- Furniture, Home Decor, Cabins & Pavilions
Huge live auction offering hundreds of hand crafted items including furniture, home decor and structures.
One of the best live auctions I've been to in a while.”LOUDONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Log Cabin Days Live Auction will be back for 2022. Started over a decade ago, Log Cabin Days provides for a weekend of learning about the Log Cabin Lifestyle, outfitting your home, participating in seminars or just sipping some fresh apple cider with family and friends.
— Auction participant Janet G. discussing 2021 auction.
On Saturday, September 17th 2022, starting at 10:00 AM, a large live auction will take place in Loudonville, OH. Last year’s inaugural event was so well attended, that the auction has been expanded to include up to 3 prebuilt 12’ cabins, up to 3 prebuilt timber pavilions, furniture and home décor. Coming from craftsman throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, most of the furniture is handmade and includes bedroom sets, coffee tables, side tables, chairs and much more. Cabins and pavilions are slated to auction starting at 3:00 PM and the auction will be held under a large tented area and is rain or shine. If you are unable to attend the auction, absentee bids can be submitted at the auction desk at the event or online at Kaufman Auctions.
In addition to the live auction, there will be actual log home construction, informative log home building seminars, home tours, axe throwing, a petting zoo, pony rides, steam engine exhibitions, high quality vendors, local food and much more. Proceeds from the Log Home Tour portion of the event benefit the American Cancer Society and provide first hand access to various log home designs.
Thousands of other like-minded enthusiasts will travel from across the country to enjoy two days of activities all focused around the Log Home Lifestyle. Log Cabin Days offers a broad spectrum of activities for the family and is hosted by Hochstetler Log Homes at their Ohio based production facilities. For over 35 years, Hochstetler Log Homes has been a leader in log home and barn buildings.
