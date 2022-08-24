Maryland State Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting On I-83 In Baltimore County

August 24, 2022

(COCKEYSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on northbound Interstate 83 between Shawan Road and Belfast Road in Cockeysville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, someone driving a sports utility vehicle shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times on its passenger side. The suspect vehicle continued northbound on I-83. The victim could not provide any more details on the shooter or their vehicle.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting. There is no known motive for the shooting at this time. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division were notified and will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2706 or email douglas.forrester@maryland.gov.

The case remains under investigation…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov