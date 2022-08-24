Dessert Wars chooses Palm Beach to host the next tour stop for the Largest Dessert Festival in America
Dessert Wars gives dessert lovers the ability to explore and sample over 50 dessert vendors all under one roof and find their next sweet addiction."PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert Wars chooses Palm Beach to host the next tour stop for the Largest Dessert Festival in America
Dessert lovers sample unique and creative desserts
Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that Palm Beach will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at the South Florida Fairground inside the Expo Center on September 17 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from Palm Beach’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
Dessert Wars Palm Beach will feature some of the best desserts that South Florida has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be Synergy Sweets, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Sweet Aloha Ice Cream and Anna Bakes.
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
“Palm Beach is in our backyard, so we always knew there were plenty of high-level dessert vendors in the area. Dessert Wars gives dessert lovers the ability to explore and sample over 50 dessert vendors all under one roof and find their next sweet addiction,” said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “Sunshine and sweets, nothing gets better than this! We’re excited to see such a huge variety of vendors in the same building.”
To learn more, visit: www.dessert-wars.com
About Dessert Wars
Founded in 2015, Dessert Wars is the Largest Dessert Festival in America bringing over 50 local dessert vendors under one roof featuring unique and creative desserts. Dessert Wars travels to major cities across America.
