Aptys Solutions Announces Close of Series B, Achieves Industries 1st Consortium of Progressive Banks and Credit Unions

Naseer Nasim, Aptys Solutions, President and CEO Bruce Fox, Board Chairman, Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions Reaches 130% of Capital Funding Goal

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider to over 5,000 financial institutions of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions, including faster and mobile payments, domestic and international wires, ACH, and image cash letter, announced today the closing of a Series B investment round achieving over 130% of its target.

The Series B investment round established a consortium of progressive financial institutions, including four corporate credit unions and five bankers’ banks, that together serve over 50% of the financial institutions in the U.S.

The breadth of services Aptys offers has evolved to be somewhat unique of any other fintech company in the market today. Offering exponential reselling capabilities to corporate credit unions and bankers’ banks has resulted in an overwhelming response from Aptys clients-turned-investors, allowing Aptys to scale the company, expedite the strategic roadmap, expand into new markets, and deliver new and innovative payment products and solutions.

“I am excited about the new opportunities this consortium brings to the market. Aptys fulfills a critical role in the banking industry, delivering disruptive technologies that address significant unmet needs for financial services,” said Bruce Fox, Aptys chairman of the board. “Aptys’ long tradition of collaborating with its clients made obtaining investors a straightforward process. I am pleased to be part of and work with the leaders in this new, unprecedented consortium Aptys has created.”

Aptys continues to invest in end-to-end, cloud-native payments technology, including mobile and faster payments, to empower financial institutions with scalable, real-time, and competitive solutions that provide the capabilities needed for today and years to come.

“We are honored to have nine of our country’s largest bankers’ banks and corporate credit unions as investors, partners, and customers. These dynamic correspondent financial institutions partnered with Aptys to build and deliver the industry’s leading end-to-end payment solutions,” said Naseer Nasim, CEO of Aptys Solutions. “Aptys' mission is to offer differentiation for its clients and create value through market leadership and innovation as a clear alternative to big techs and big banks.”

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating value for correspondents, respondents, financial institutions, and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.