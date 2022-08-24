Governor Abbott Appoints Yarbrough To Seventh Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, August 24 - August 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alex Yarbrough to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Alex Yarbrough of Amarillo is a Shareholder with the Underwood Law Firm. Previously, he was a Partner at Riney & Mayfield, LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its District 13 Grievance Committee, the District #8 Director for the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, and Vice President of the Amarillo Area Bar Association. Additionally, he is the President of the Amarillo Chapter of the Federalist Society, Fellow and District 13 Nominating Chair for the Texas Bar Foundation, and former member, Director, and Treasurer of the Texas Young Lawyers Association. He is a Director for Amarillo Family Support Services and a member of Hillside Christian Church. Yarbrough received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law