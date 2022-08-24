Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,947 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Yarbrough To Seventh Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, August 24 - August 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Alex Yarbrough to the Seventh Court of Appeals, Place 3, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Alex Yarbrough of Amarillo is a Shareholder with the Underwood Law Firm. Previously, he was a Partner at Riney & Mayfield, LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its District 13 Grievance Committee, the District #8 Director for the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, and Vice President of the Amarillo Area Bar Association. Additionally, he is the President of the Amarillo Chapter of the Federalist Society, Fellow and District 13 Nominating Chair for the Texas Bar Foundation, and former member, Director, and Treasurer of the Texas Young Lawyers Association. He is a Director for Amarillo Family Support Services and a member of Hillside Christian Church. Yarbrough received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Yarbrough To Seventh Court Of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.