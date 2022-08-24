Veteran's Day at the 2022 DuQuoin State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 24 - Free admission for veterans and their immediate families on Sunday, August 28
Springfield - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the DuQuoin State Fair, invite veterans for a free day at the fair DuQuoin - Illinois.gov, Sunday, August 28th. The full-day event features a Gold Star Memorial Service, performance by the 566th Band of the Midwest, a complimentary lunch for veterans and their immediate families, and a main program.
Veterans and their families can show any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.
Schedule of events:
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Benefits Expo
10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Static Displays
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Veteran's Lunch
(free to veterans and immediate family)
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The 566th Band of the Midwest
1:35 p.m. - 2: 20 p.m. Gold Star Memorial Service
2:20 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Main Program
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. The 566th Band of the Midwest
