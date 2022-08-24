Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market is Expected to See Growth at a CAGR of 11.82% For the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | Top Players: GEW (EC) Limited, Dymax, Nordson Corporation, Heraeus Holding

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.82% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 10.61 billion by 2029.

UV curing is a photochemical reaction in which ultraviolet light is utilized to create a cross-linked network of polymers. UV curing is a low-temperature, high-speed method that aids in polymerization rather than evaporation curing. It is applicable in decorating, printing, coating and assembling a wide range of items and materials. Previously, UV curing systems employed mercury lamps as a light source.

The ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is developing due to increased demand for better finished product quality and uniformity. The ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is also being driven by factors such as strict regulations associated with the use of lamp based curing systems and growing environmental awareness. Furthermore, the growing use of these systems in variant end-use industries such as transportation, consumer electronics, machinery, automotive, and medical and the rising demand for UV LEDs will enhance the growth rate of ultraviolet (UV) curing system market. Another significant driver such as higher benefits associated with the UV curing system as compared to traditional curing system will cushion the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, the high growth prospects of UV curing technology in new applications and rising preference for UV technologies for print labels and packaging because of COVID-19 will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market.

Leading players of Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market include:

GEW (EC) Limited, Dymax, Nordson Corporation, Baldwin Technology Co., Heraeus Holding, Phoseon Technology, Nexus Corporation LTD, Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon, Rough Brothers, Inc., NETAFIM, Sensaphone, LumiGrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, IST Metz GmbH, Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Benford UV, Miltec UV, and Thorlabs, Inc., among others.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curing System Market Scope and Market Size

The ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, pressure type, application and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of technology, the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is segmented into mercury lamp, microwave lamp, arc lamp, and UV LED.

On the basis of type, the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is segmented into spot cure, flood cure, and focused beam.

The ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is also segmented on the basis of pressure type into high pressure, medium pressure, and low pressure.

On the basis of application, the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is segmented into disinfection, bonding and assembling, printing, coating and finishing, and others.

Based on end-user, the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, transportation, medical, construction and architectural and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America dominates the ultraviolet (UV) curing system market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the growing demand for electric vehicle in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the swift industrialization in this region.

