Tigers Football Star Kayshon Boutte Partners with Gordon McKernan to Give Away Seven Autographed Footballs
McKernan encourages Tigers Football fans across the state to participate in the giveaway for a chance to win a football signed by Boutte.LA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Tigers Football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte have partnered for a giveaway featuring seven autographed footballs to celebrate Boutte’s new No. 7 uniform number.
Schools across the nation place a special value on certain uniform numbers for college football athletes. For the LSU Tigers, one of those numbers is No. 7. The No. 7 uniform number is assigned to “dynamic playmakers,” who often shown a high level of NFL potential.
The No. 7 jersey gained national recognition in 2008 with Patrick Peterson, whose legacy persists as one of the most distinguished athletes in Tigers Football history. Since then, No. 7 has been adorned by the “best of the best,” including Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, D.J. Chark Jr., Jonathon Giles, Grant Delpit and Ja’Marr Chase.
Tigers Football fans have been waiting in anticipation of the next No. 7. But now, the wait is over. Boutte, who has sported a No. 1 uniform number throughout his impressive Tigers Football career, was reassigned No. 7 ahead of the 2022 season.
To celebrate Boutte’s No. 7 achievement, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is launching a giveaway featuring 7 footballs signed by the No. 7 wide receiver. The giveaway will start on Tuesday, August 23 and will last until the Tigers play their kickoff game on Wednesday, September 7. To enter, participants must follow @getgordon on Instagram, like and share the giveaway post and register on the giveaway page on the law firm’s website.
McKernan and Boutte’s partnership began a few months ago when Boutte signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with McKernan. From commercial shoots to community appearance and now a celebration giveaway, McKernan and Boutte’s partnership has proven to be an exciting endeavor for both parties. Together, McKernan and Boutte encourage Tigers Football fans around the state to participate in the giveaway for a chance to win one of seven footballs signed by the standout No. 7 Tigers Football wide receiver.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries please call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
