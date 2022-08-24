HCM City to host Việt Nam-Korea Expo

VIETNAM, August 24 - HCM CITY — More than 120 companies from South Korea will showcase their products and seek partners at the Mega Us Expo 2022 to be held on September 21 and 22 in HCM City.

The event, to be held at the GEM Center in District 1, is part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Shim Jae Yoo, the Korean consul general in HCM City, said at the expo enterprises from the two countries would have the chance to explore business opportunities, build trust and expand their networks.

Trade between the two countries has risen 160-fold in the last 30 years to reach US$80.7 billion last year, and they aim to increase it to $100 billion by 2023 and $150 billion by 2030, he said.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, deputy general director of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Agency for Southern Affairs, said Vietnamese and Korean businesses and organisations have signed a range of agreements for technology transfer, setting up R&D centres, training human resources, and building new factories.

Huỳnh Kim Tước, CEO of Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB), said SIHUB and Jeonbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (JBCCEI) signed agreements for accelerating trade activities and expanding markets for Vietnamese and Korean start-ups.

“The co-operation between SIHUB, JBCCEI and partners from Korea brought opportunities for universities and start-ups from the two countries to learn about markets and connect to investment funds. It promotes the development of technology and innovation and start-ups in the two countries.”

There will be more than 650 food, healthcare, cosmetics, IT, consumer, and other products on display, and 800 B2B matching events will be organised.

The event is organised by JBCCEI, SIHUB, Koretoviet Trade Promotion Center, and JYGlobal. — VNS