Robins Duncan to lead CSR for Ashraya.

Teaching Made Easy Learning is Fun

NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robins Duncan has joined as Director CSR with Ashraya Society the NGO of Jha Group on 24th August 2022. He brings with him a total Corporate and Social Sector experience of over 30 years having worked with leading organizations Public and Private sector Corporates and Non-Profits like World Vision, Habitat for Humanity India, UNICEF and other International NGOs in CXO positions handling Operations, Marketing and CSR.

He has a Honors degree in Psychology and is a Post Graduate in PR & Advertising and also is a Certified Professional in CSR from the Institute of Company Secretaries India.

He aims to develop a strong mandate for using Technology in capacity building and enabling a digital push for the children specially in our rural and semi urban school system through the participation and partnership with the Government, Civil society and Corporates.

He said, "It is my privilege to be associated with Ashraya Society in strengthening our education system and fulfil a great need felt to generate a digital mindset among our children and teachers for their mutual benefit and for the enablement of a tech oriented educational mandate for our country."

He seeks the cooperation and partnership of all the players and supporters in this field to take our country towards new frontiers in education and achieve the goal of SDG 4 of Quality education for all.

Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya said that Mr.Duncan is one of the senior most public sector professionals to have chosen to serve CSR domain when he had an opportunity to lead the business. Ashraya is confident that as one of the most thoughtful and well rounded CSR leaders, Mr.Duncan will contribute greatly to Ashraya's mission.

#Robbins #Duncan #ashraya #satishjha #edufront #k12 #csr #education #schooleducation #LIC #director #thejhagroup