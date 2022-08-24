Carbon Fiber Market is Exhibit a CAGR of 8.95%, By Product Type, Application, Key Players and Forecast to 2029

Carbon fiber market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the carbon fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.95% for the forecast period of 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the carbon fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.95% for the forecast period of 2022-2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 24, 2022 -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Carbon Fiber Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the carbon fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.95% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 8.00 billion by 2029. Carbon fibers are fibers with a diameter of 5–10 micrometres. Carbon fiber is a lengthy chain of carbon atoms linked together. High stiffness, high temperature tolerance, low weight, good tensile strength, high chemical resistance, and minimal thermal expansion are only a few of the benefits of carbon fibers.

The carbon fiber market is expected to expand in response to rising demand from wind energy industry. Furthermore, expanding demand from satellite and secondary aircrafts parts manufacturing and strict eco-friendly regulations to increase the adoption rate of carbon fibres and related companies in automotive applications are all major market drivers that will accelerate the carbon fiber market growth rate. The market is also growing due to rising utilization of carbon fiber in 3D printing and development of low-cost manufacturing process including plasma oxidation technology.

Carbon Fiber Market Developments

In January 2019, Teijin has entered into a contract with Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services particularly for the delivery of its TENAX carbon fiber material. This helped the company to expand its growth in the aircraft business

Competitive Landscape and Global Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

The carbon fiber market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to carbon fiber market.

Some of the major players operating in the carbon fiber market are TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc., SGL Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsibishi Chemical Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Farmosa Plastic Corporation, Solvay, JEC Group, Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd., SABIC, Kemrock, HYOSUNG, DowAksa, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, OJSC «SvetlogorskKhimvolokno», and KUREHA CORPORATION, among others.

Key Market Segments:

The carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, fiber type, application, raw material, modulus, and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

Based on type, the carbon fiber market is segmented into continuous, long, and short.

Based on fiber type, the carbon fiber market is segmented into virgin carbon fiber and recycled carbon fiber.

Based on application, the carbon fiber market is segmented into composite, textiles, flexible heating and microelectrodes.

Based on raw material, the carbon fiber market is segmented into PAN-based carbon fiber, pitch-based, rayon-based carbon fiber, and gas phase grown.

Based on modulus, the carbon fiber market is segmented into standard modulus, intermediate modulus and high modulus.

Based on end user, the carbon fiber market is segmented into aerospace and defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding and compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., medical sector, sailing/yacht building, and others.

Carbon Fiber Market, By Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology of Global Carbon Fiber Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecast using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global Vs Regional Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Pointers Covered in the Carbon Fiber Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Some of the key questions answered in these Carbon Fiber market reports:

What will the market growth rate, and growth momentum the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving Carbon Fiber?

What was the size of the emerging Carbon Fiber by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging Carbon Fiber in 2029?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Global Carbon Fiber Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Carbon Fiber?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Carbon Fiber?

What are the Carbon Fiber opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Carbon Fiber Industry?

