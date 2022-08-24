Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market to reach USD 80.27 billion and CAGR of 7.00% by 2029

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market

Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research on the Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market - Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market was valued at USD 46.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 80.27 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Abbott (US)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Allergan (Ireland)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) are infections that affect the airways (below the extent of the larynx), such as the alveolar sacs and trachea. LRTI can be classified in a variety of ways. Acute bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and the flu are types of severe infections that affect the airways, while pneumonia is an instance of severe infections that damage the alveolar sacs. Acute bronchitis, pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/chronic bronchitis (AECB), and acute exacerbation of bronchiectasis are all forms of LRTI.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung diseases

The rising prevalence of lung diseases across the globe is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is responsible for 30 million lower respiratory tract infection cases in children annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the incidence of such viral infections will fuel market expansion.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing number of geriatric population

The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to 'lower respiratory tract infection, further estimated to enhance themarket's growth rate.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging risk of pneumonia in children will result in the expansion of lower respiratory tract infection treatment market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the 'market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market during the forecast period.

Access Full PDF Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lower-respiratory-tract-infection-treatment-market

Recent Development

In September 2021, BDR Pharma announced the launch of biapenem to treat patients with intra-abdominal, lower respiratory or complicated urinary tract infections. Patients with intra-abdominal, lower respiratory, or severe urinary tract infections are usually administered biapenem. It's a carbapenem antibacterial agent used in parenteral administration. However, as compared to other carbapenems, the dosage of Biapen is significantly lower.

Global Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Scope

The lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is segmented on the basis of mode of transmission, type of infection, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Mode of Transmission

Hospital Acquired

Ventilator Acquired

Community Acquired

Type of Infection

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Influenza

Tuberculosis

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Diagnosis

Mucus Samples

Blood Tests

Chest X-rays

Pulse Oximetry

Treatment

Medication

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Acetaminophen

Bronchodilator inhaler

Antibiotics

Others

Vaccines

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Browse the Complete Table of Content of Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lower-respiratory-tract-infection-treatment-market

Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The lower respiratory tract infection treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, mode of transmission, type of infection, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market because of the increase in multi-drug resistance bacterial infection among children and immune-compromised adults and rising geriatric population in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of major key players will further propel the 'market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in patient awareness will further propel the 'market's growth rate in this region.

Table Of Contents: Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, By Type

7 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, By Tumor Type

8 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, By Application

9 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, By End User

0 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, By Geography

11 Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Related Reports

