Peripheral Neuropathy Market Would Rocket up to USD 373.61 million by 2029

The disease often occurs due to variety of systemic diseases, medications, toxic exposures, hereditary disorders and infections. Global peripheral neuropathy market was valued at USD 262.69 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 373.61 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape and Peripheral Neuropathy Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the peripheral neuropathy market are Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Galen Limited (US), Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (Canada), Mylan N.V. (US), Aurobindo Pharma (India), ZydusCadila (India), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK), ACI Limited (Bangladesh), Apotex Inc (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), Pfizer Inc (US), Arbor Pharmaceuticals (US), ALMATICA PHARMA (India), Alkem Labs (India), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Lupin , among others.

Drivers

Prevalence of Diabetes

The rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of peripheral neuropathy market.

Increase In Mergers and Acquisitions

The increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions among manufacturers and research organizations to provide efficient medical care to patients and generate significant revenues by their sales options results in the expansion of the market.

Chemotherapy Treatments

The rise in the number of chemotherapy treatments accelerate the market growth. Medications and side-effects associated with various treatments could also lead to peripheral neuropathy.

Financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention

Various public and private organizations are increasing their investments in developing novel interventions and treatments further influence the market.

Additionally, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in demand for effective therapies, and development in technology positively affect the peripheral neuropathy market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, development of novel treatment extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in awareness about peripheral neuropathy will escalate the growth of peripheral neuropathy market growth.

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Market

The peripheral neuropathy market is segmented on the basis of treatment, therapy type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Treatment

Pain Relievers

Anti-Seizure Medications

Antidepressants

Others

On the basis of treatment, the peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into pain relievers, anti-seizure medications, antidepressants and others.

Therapy Type

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Physical Therapy

Immunoglobulins

Others

The therapy type segment for peripheral neuropathy market includes transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), physical therapy, immunoglobulins and others.

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Route of administration segment of peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

End-Users

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

On the basis of end-users, the peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

On the basis of distribution channel, the peripheral neuropathy market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Pipeline Analysis

Off-label prescription of several is widespread, with a limited number of prescription drugs available for neuropathic pain. Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Galen Limited, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, among others are some of the manufacturers involved with the development of peripheral neuropathy.

Peripheral Neuropathy Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The peripheral neuropathy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment, therapy type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the peripheral neuropathy market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the peripheral neuropathy market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and cancer within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the growing number of geriatric populations in the region.

