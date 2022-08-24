Verito Technologies Launches Managed IT Services for SMBs

Verito Technologies, a renowned application hosting provider, announces the launch of Managed IT Services for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a renowned application hosting provider, proudly announces the launch of Managed IT Services for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This is in addition to the comprehensive hosting packages they offer to both solo practitioners and businesses of all sizes. The service suite was strategically designed to help organizations combat the ever-rising threat of cybersecurity threats.

According to the research conducted to assess the need for such services, 45% of businesses want to partner with a managed security service provider (Survey). Over half of companies that switched to Managed IT saved over 20% on their annual IT costs.

While the global managed services market is expected to reach $372.8 billion by 2027 (Source), reliable services providers are few and far between. To address the gap in supply and demand, Verito Technologies aims to meet the market's unique needs.

"The managed IT services market is witnessing unprecedented growth," says Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies. "Most organizations have continued with hybrid and remote work models that have increased cybersecurity risks. We, at Verito, have created a complete suite of managed IT services that SMBs can customize to their specific needs."

Verito has established a best-in-class customer experience with its managed services suite encompassing three sides - managed backup, security, and IT support. The comprehensive service offering is designed to increase confidence in managing IT for small and medium-sized businesses.

"With our managed IT services, we will enable SMBs with minimum internal security setup to access our advanced backup and security services. We aim to offload small and medium businesses' cyber security workload to improve their position against potential threats."

About Verito Inc.

Verito Inc. offers comprehensive application hosting solutions. Our services are often considered the best solution to switch to the cloud to host data and applications on HPC servers. To learn more, visit www.verito.com.

