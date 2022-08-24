GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS HOSTS THE SEVENTH ANNUAL MUTT STRUT WITH A RETURN TO FRICK PARK
Funds raised will provide Service Dogs to Veterans in need
Join us for the Mutt Strut! Nationwide online event, Sept. 7th - 10th, or LIVE in Frick Park, Pittsburgh on Sat. Sept. 10th from 10-1. Great fun for the entire family.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seventh annual Community Mutt Strut is taking place this year from September 7-10. The four-day event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held virtually nationwide, culminating in a live event in Frick Park, Pittsburgh. The event will benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs – a national nonprofit that rescues, raises, trains and donates medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others suffering from permanent visible and invisible disabilities.
— Christine Patrick
The event kicks off with meet & greet events at PNC Branches: Squirrel Hill, Great Southern Shopping Center, Willowbrook, Southside and St. Clair on September 7th between 10am – 1pm. Stop by and visit with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog staff, Recipients, and their Service Dogs!
The Virtual Event will feature an incredible online auction, including fabulous get-aways and travel experiences, great items for sports fans, including tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins games, a signed jersey by Indianapolis Colts’ #46 Luke Rhodes, a suite from the Cincinnati Reds; amazing products by Yeti, Black Rifle Coffee Company, a Fender Guitar package from Sweetwater Guitars for the music lover and much, much more! Choose your favorites, and then enter your dog in our online nationwide pet photo contest in one of three categories: Best Costume, People’s Choice and Funniest Face.
The In-Person Event will be a great day for the entire family in Frick Park, Pittsburgh! Join us Saturday, September 10th, from 10am – 1pm. The day includes a dog costume contest and parade, food, music, vendors, and fun for the family! Reserve your free tickets at MuttStrut4ServiceDogs.com, or text MUTTSTRUT to 76278, and join us for a great day in the park!
BACKGROUND: Every day, an average of 22 veterans take their own lives due to the lasting impact of having served in combat. Among those recipients paired with a Guardian Angels medical service dog, none have succumbed to suicide. Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)3 organization, dedicated to helping recipients mitigate the challenges of a number of permanent disabilities including mobility issues, seizure and diabetic disorders, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress (PTS), military sexual trauma (MST) and more. The funds raised through this event will help Guardian Angels pair more veterans with service dogs nationwide.
# # #
Chris Ann Phillips
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
742-812-2455
CPhillips@MedicalServiceDogs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Community Mutt Strut 2022