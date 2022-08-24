Sofema's Webinar Session dedicated to Aircraft De-Icing & Anti-Icing Quality Assurance Techniques starts in September
Sofema is pleased to share details about the upcoming Aircraft De-Icing & Anti-Icing Quality Assurance Techniques Webinar Session that is starting in SeptemberSOFIA, BULGARIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is delighted to announce the upcoming webinar session dedicated to Aircraft De-Icing & Anti-Icing Quality Assurance Techniques that is coming in September:
Aircraft Ground De/Anti-Icing – 1 Day
Aircraft De-icing / Anti-icing Quality Assurance Techniques – 1 Day
Multiple Discount Opportunities + an option for enrolment to Free of Charge Relevant Foundation online courses are available – Read more
Introduction:
De-icing & anti-icing play a critical flight safety role during winter operations and it is vitally important that all staff involved (both Ground & Flight) have a detailed understanding of key aspects including the correct use of de-icing/anti-icing procedures and the correct interpretation of holdover times. De-icing / Anti-icing Training is mandatory for all staff engaged in the actual de-icing /anti-icing process, in addition, staff supervising the process, and staff controlling the process are also required to be trained.
Sofema provides basic knowledge related to aircraft de-icing/anti-icing together with the introduction to the global standards and ICAO Document 9640 Aircraft Ground De-icing/Anti-icing Operations (Doc 9640). These courses deliver a full understanding of De-icing/Anti-icing operations.
Quality Assurance considers the need for independent verification of compliance.
How to assess the compliance of Aircraft De-icing / Anti-Icing Quality Control processes in accordance with typical requirements, based on SAE/ICAO/IATA Global Standards in particular SAE AS 6285 (Methods) and SAE AS 6286 (Training).
The use of Checklists, Process Control, and Management of Training.
The Aircraft De-icing / Anti-icing Quality Assurance Techniques course prepares delegates with a thorough understanding necessary to perform effective audits of Aircraft De-icing / Anti-icing processes.
Aircraft Ground De/Anti-Icing – 1 Day
Dates: 26 September 2022
Price: 345 EUR (up to 35% Early Bird discount is available until 5 September 2022)
Course benefits:
- Understaning of the standardized aircraft de/anti-icing methods;
- How to Handle Anti-icing/de-icing materials;
- Awareness of Safety & environmental information;
- Best practices for the operation of Vehicle operations & precautions;
- Knowledge of Fluid types, Contaminants & Hold overtime;
- Awareness of the Clean wing concept & No spray zones;
- Understand How to Communicate and use Checklists.
- Aircraft De-icing / Anti-icing Quality Assurance Techniques – 1 Day
Dates: 28 September 2022
Price: 345 EUR (up to 35% Early Bird discount is available until 7 September 2022)
What are the benefits of this training?
- To be able to explain the key elements of the Aircraft De-icing / Anti-icing processes & how to assess compliance to deliver maximum effectiveness;
- Understand the regulations which deliver the Quality Audit of & SMA Requirements of the De-icing / Anti-icing Process;
- Ability to focus on effective identification of issues and potential non -conformities and to promote positive action;
- To be able to fully engage with the process of Root Cause Analysis.
Each webinar price includes:
- Full Access to Interactive Instructor-Led Webinar
- Soft Copy of the Material
- MP4 File which contains the full training program presented following the completion of the training course
- Examination: Available by request – Email team@sassofia.com for details
Starting time: 09.00 AM (GMT+3)
Duration: 6 hours each day with the appropriate pauses
Check out the forthcoming training sessions
About the instructor
Tihomir Dzingov is a Licensed FAA Aircraft Dispatcher with over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry. He spent the last 20 years Operations Management and oversight which makes him well placed to deliver Regulatory Training across the entire operational management environment. With the proven ability to support the development of working solutions to many of organisational challenges faced within the operational and organisational areas, Tihomir has an in-depth knowledge of the EASA regulatory structure. He is a competent trainer specializing in Flight Operations, EU OPS Manuals, Air Ops Consulting, Flight Operations Control Support, Ground Operations Support, Aviation Regulatory Training, and Aircraft Services – ACMI. The instructor has extensive knowledge and broad experience in the fields of Quality Management System, SMS, Business Development, Human Factors, Aviation Training, etc.
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
Sofema uses https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes the participants through the material in real-time with easy-to-use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is three persons. However, if the delegates is on his/her own he/she can make the request to attend the training as Sofema will consolidate and develop a group from all their clients.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 08 06
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn