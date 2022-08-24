Almowafir - The Best GCC Google Chrome Extension For Saving Money via Coupons

Almowafir - The Best Google Chrome Extension For Saving Money via Coupons, the Only Arabic Extension of its Kind is now Here

DUBAI, UAE, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almowafir - The Best Google Chrome Extension For Saving Money via Coupons, the Only Arabic Extension of its Kind is now HereAlmowafir announces a new Chrome browser extension that allows its users to shop while it searches the web for suitable coupons that save hundreds of thousands of dollars each month through exclusive offers, amazing deals, and discounts - all with a seamless auto-application process.Almowafir - The largest coupon and discount code service in the Gulf introduced their third way of helping you save money besides their website and mobile app - their brand new Google Chrome money-saving extension that’ll allow you to shop without caring for coupons.Almowafir Money-Saving Chrome Extension CharacteristicsShopping online can be exciting, but is there a way to save money while shopping from the comfort of your home?Almowafir has the first complete Chrome extension for coupons in Arabic that allows all the shoppers from the Gulf to shop carefree and save money while doing so.Besides the Chrome extension, Almowafir’s services are available on their official website and on their mobile app, that’s available on both Android and iOS.Users will be able to use the latest coupons and discount codes with an “install and forget” extension that’ll save you money 100% of the time.Here are some of the best features you’ll find yourself enjoying while using Almowafir’s Chrome extension:New & ModernAlmowafir’s extension is brand new, which means it’s set up to provide you with the smoothest experience possible.In addition to this extension being up-to-date function-wise, it also looks sleek and minimalistic, and currently, that’s the name of the game. We’d like to see some features such as a wishlist added, but currently, there’s no word about it.No More Discount Code HuntingWith Almowafir’s latest Chrome extension , you aren’t expected to do anything after adding it to your Google Chrome (or the browser of your choice).When you go on a website that you’d like to shop from, and you pick out the items you want to buy, the extension will notify you of how many coupons it found for that item in that particular store. Honey made a revolution in online shopping coupons, but Almowafir modernized it to its current limits.Premium Brands All OverThese coupons don’t provide you with discounts in random stores that you would never shop from anyways. Premium brands and premium stores are included, which is what you’d expect from the first Chrome extension in Arabic.Local Brands Included Besides big brands that you’re all familiar with, Almowafir’s services extend to all major local brands and stores such as Noon, Namshi, Sivvi, Jumia, etc…This is expected from the first all-Arabic Chrome extension that is aimed toward spenders and consumers from the Gulf countries.For those consumers, it’s important that they can save money while shopping in their local stores and buying their local brands, and that’s what Almowafir provides you with. But, if you’re not a local in any of these countries, it’s best you stick to well-known brands.Over a Million Satisfied UsersWhen talking about a service that’s as big as Almowafir, it’s important to look at other people’s experiences.Besides the Chrome extension you just heard all about and the official website that’s the birthplace of Almowafir’s services, they also have an app that’s available on both Android and iOS devices. Over 1 million satisfied users on all platforms spoke their minds and gave Almowafir’s app an overall rating of 4,9★ which is quite impressive.Every Day UseServices like these are often used daily or monthly since today’s world is heavily reliant on online shopping, and installing an extension once is an action that’ll help you on a regular basis. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are saved in consumers’ pockets each month thanks to Almowafir, and that’s what speaks for them.Summary - Almowafir Coupon Codes and Discount ServicesAlmowafir is one of those companies that clearly has its user’s interests at heart. With a fully functioning Chrome extension, website, and apps for both Android and iOS devices, the dedication of this company is easily visible.The minimalistic design and simple use contribute to this brand’s popularity, and it makes it suitable for users of all ages, which is something you don’t see often.Relevant links: