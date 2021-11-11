Almowafir Excite Their Subscribers with Super Giveaway iPhone 13 Pro Max Draw
Almowafir Launches New Giveaway Via Twitter & Users are Buzzing Across the Mid-EastDUBAI, UAE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almowafir keeps its users on their toes with a fantastic opportunity to enter a draw and win the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Almowafir, top Middle East coupon website and App, always deliver outstanding online shopping deals, most trending coupon and code offers and excellent shopping savings. In fact, Black November 2021 is looking to see Almowafir serve up some of the best and most exclusive deals and collaborations for online shoppers to enjoy.
Almowafir is serious that its users always buy so much more for lots less. It’s easy to save with their excellent curated deals and coupons
Live at this time is even more excitement and action for Almowafir users. There is a new buzz. Everyone is talking about the Almowafir Super Giveaway Draw!
The draw is open and active now, running from November 1st and until November 30th, adding lots of spice and flavor to the GCC Black November sales thrills.
The lucky winner will gain the much desired IPhone 13 Pro Max. It is really simple to enter the Almowafir raffle for the new iPhone 13 Pro Max throughout the month of November!
The giveaway is very much part of the Almowafir ethos of giving more to their users and ensuring that using a coupon from Almowafir is a sure fire way to both benefit from excellent code discounts and be part of the sweepstakes draw.
Almowafir users wishing to enter the giveaway draw just need to find a coupon for their favorite store, copy the code, go to the store page, choose a product, apply the code and screenshot their cart with the discount. The final step is to share the screenshot on Twitter and tag @almowafir.
The contest is open for multiple entries, so there are plenty of opportunities to have a go. What could be easier?
The big winner will be announced on a LIVE TWITTER EVENT on the popular Almowafir Twitter Channel.
Keep up with all the latest November deals via the Almowafir Twitter Channel , on the Almowafir website and of course a visit to the pocket friendly Almowafir app.
