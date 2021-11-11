Almowafir™ Black November 2021 Deals Set to Make Bumper Savings for Customers Across the Middle East
The online shopping trend continues within the Middle East, with Black November online sales 2021 looking set to break all previous records.DUBAI, UAE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online shopping within the Middle East is outpacing all expectations of global growth. From modest beginnings, the eCommerce market in the Middle East is booming and expected to continue to grow by at least 20% in the next five years.
What is particularly unique and exciting about the market is its digital adoption with the UAE alone reflecting the highest global smartphone penetration rate, currently at over 83%. These trends are reflected in the growth of online shopping and in particular the use of smartphone apps to browse retailers and pick up desired products. The ease with which an item can be found and purchased digitally with a smartphone has caused a consumer revolution within the Mid-East.
Streetwise, young and looking for a great deal, would sum up the new generation of online shoppers across the region.
In answer to this demand of fast interaction and attractively priced goods, local and global online retailers, top stores and brands have increased their GCC and MENA online presence with geo flavored stores and special localized deals that have made a real impact on Middle Eastern shopping trends.
The region has adopted with full throttle the Black November sales period and has even rebranded some of the major sales days to reflect Middle Eastern consumer sensibilities. Therefore Black November is often labeled as Big November and Black Friday is promoted as White Friday.
In keeping with online consumers' desire for discounts and coupons that are fast, live and offer real savings is the emergence of new and improved coupon websites and in particular Apps. A leader in this field is the platform Almowafir™,with a fast paced website and new generation app, perfectly suited the profile of their users - young, smart, mobile and delivering great deals. Almowafir isn’t following new GCC shopping trends, they are leading them.
During the super shopping period of November, Almowafir has placed their users first on the approach towards sales events initiating an exciting collection of Black November sales deals and discount codes, specifically aimed for the sales savvy Middle East consumer.
Almowafir will play an important part in the impact upon the November sales within the GCC and MENA, promising a discount festival of exclusive collaborations, coupons, codes and sales that will fire up online shoppers from the GCC and MENA. Almowafir intends to allow their customers the flexibility to shop early and take advantage of price drops as they happen.
The online shopping deals will be ongoing throughout November, peaking on the special sales events of 11.11 Singles Day, Black Friday (AKA White Friday) and the exciting closing November sales event - Cyber Monday.
Almowafir have collaborated with top popular local and huge global stores, to deliver a range and scope of deals that will widely serve GCC consumer needs and Middle East shopping trends. One such important collaboration are Amazon coupons that offer sitewide discounts including the opportunity for a one month free Amazon Prime subscription offer, to get a taste of the excellent Amazon Prime premium experience.
Further exciting coupon collaborations of note that exclusively benefit Almowafir users, are from top stores such as Middle East giants, Noon, global leaders AliExpress, premier fashion stores, Shein, Gap and SIVVI, plus many other leading and most popular online stores. These deals promise Almowafir users an exceptional boost to be front and forward in the race for top discounts
Almowafir has ensured that the entire gamut of Black November 2021 sales are covered with exclusive user deals that touch upon every aspect of what Middle Eastern online shoppers want. These include Saudia Arabia White Friday deals, appropriate to that market with discount codes for Ounass, Citruss, modanisa and many others.
Almowafir has every intention that their subscribers will enjoy the very best of UAE Black Friday 2021 and premium Cyber Monday best buys. Almowafir are ready for the biggest and best November sales and promise that 2021 will be a GCC and MENA consumer bonanza. Almowafir Black November coupons and deals are available on their website and user- friendly App.
