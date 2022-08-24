Gene Editing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022”, the gene editing market size is expected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2021 to $6.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gene editing market is expected to reach $12.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%. According to the gene editing industry overview, the rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the market.

Key Trends In The Gene Editing Market

Gene editing (also called genome editing) is a group of technologies that allow the researchers to change an organism's DNA by adding, removing or altering genetic material at particular locations in the genome. The emergence of advanced genome editing techniques is one of the major gene editing market trends. The new techniques are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of application areas such as improving the food supply in agriculture, rectifying specific genetic mutations in the human genome and preventing the spread of diseases, which is predicted to be shaping the gene editing market outlook. For instance, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technique and stands for Clustered Regularly Interspace Short Palindromic Repeats. The technique uses a strand of DNA as molecular scissors used to make cuts in DNA at specific points to make space to add new genomes. This technique is faster, cheaper, more accurate and efficient than other existing genome editing methods. Companies investing in CRISPR technology are Crispr therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and Editas medicine.

Overview Of The Gene Editing Market

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN

• By End User: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization

• By Application: Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering

• By Geography: The global gene editing market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, GenScript Corporation, Editas Medicine, Lonza Group, Sangamo, DNA 2.0, Bio RAD, Allele, Addgene, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Recombinetics, Precision Biosciences, Promega, Juno Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Qiagen, GE Healthcare Lonza, Cellectis, Dharmacon, AstraZeneca, and Agilent Technologies.

