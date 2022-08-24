Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retail Sales Stay Positive
National Retail Federation: Retail Growth Increases 7.1 Percent Unadjusted Year-Over-Year
Under NPI, I brought sales, marketing, and logistical operations together.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail sales continue to increase despite inflation.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Consumers are continuing to buy despite higher costs caused by inflation,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “DrugStoreNews.com reported that sales increased 9.2 percent year-over-year on the three-month moving average.”
NRF’s Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said consumer spending was “encouraging” starting the third quarter
Gould said consumers continued to spend more on cosmetics, which increased significantly during the pandemic, as well as dietary supplements.
“According to MarketPlace.org, consumers are spending a record amount on dietary supplements,” he added. “This is great news for our health, wellness, and beauty clients.”
NPI works with health, wellness, and beauty brands that seek to expand their presence in the U.S. or enter the American market.
Gould and his team at NPI need to stay abreast of retail trends for their clients.
“I talk to CEOs every day who monitor the retail sector in the U.S,” Gould said. “We keep abreast of economic trends to give our clients the latest and best advice.”
Gould developed NPI’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system, which provides a streamlined and cost-effective way to reach American consumers.
“Under NPI, I brought sales, marketing, and logistical operations together,” he said. “By acting as the U.S. headquarters for our international clients, we control every aspect of the product launch process.
“Every year we reach out to retail buyers on behalf of our clients,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here