CCHR Online Seminar: Holistic Solutions for Better Mental Health
Patients have not been warned of the horrific withdrawal effects, a point that psychiatrist Allen Frances made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2018.
Pharmacognosy is the study and use of botanical resources and natural supplements to treat physical illness as well as mental ailments.
This seminar is particularly relevant in light of recent news regarding the fallacy that psychotropic drugs address an imbalance of serotonin in the brain.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday August 27th, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is sponsoring an online seminar from 12:30pm until 2:30pm featuring pharmacist and pharmacognosy (the study of medicinal plants) consultant Pamela Seefeld. The subject of the seminar is how to achieve better mental health through alternative means.
This seminar is particularly relevant in light of recent revelations regarding the fallacy that psychotropic drugs address an imbalance of serotonin in the brain. As reported in the media, “the serotonin “chemical imbalance” theory of depression was recently put to rest by a group of University College London (UCL) scientists in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. After reviewing decades of research, there’s no evidence that serotonin levels or serotonin activity are responsible for depression, they wrote.” [1]
Guest speaker, Pamela Seefeld has been a practicing pharmacist and pharmacognosy consultant for 30 years. Ms. Seefeld’s focus is on helping individuals to achieve better physical and mental health through natural or alternative means by replacing drugs with natural remedies. [2]
During the event, Ms. Seefeld will delve into scientific facts about the effects certain medications can have on the body. Anyone who works in the field of mental health or if you, or someone you know, has been prescribed psychotropic medication, should attend this event.
Specific Learning Objectives for the event will include:
1. Learning alternative methods of achieving good mental health.
2. Familiarization with effective, natural formulas that can improve one’s well-being.
3. Learning to implement positive key action steps when facing mental distress.
4. Learning about the true effects of drugs on the body.
CCHR has maintained for decades that psychiatry’s claim of psychotropic drugs addressing a chemical imbalance in the brain is false. They are proud to offer relevant and alternative solutions to the reigning psychiatric misinformation that has led so many individuals to be prescribed dangerous mind-altering drugs as a solution for normal human difficulties. [3] To learn more or to register for the event, please call 800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
