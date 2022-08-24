Submit Release
Foreign Trade Zones: The Best Import/Export SecretSep08

StartSeptember 8, 2022 10:00 AM MSTEndSeptember 8, 2022 1:00 PM MST

Is your company importing products that carry import duties? Are you re-exporting any of the goods or finished products? These products can be admitted into foreign trade zones (FTZ) for storage, exhibition, assembly, manufacturing or processing.

Did you know that Idaho has an FTZ that can help you defer and even eliminate having to pay those taxes?

The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, along with Idaho Commerce, U.S. Commercial Service, the Idaho District Export Council and the Small Business Administration are proud to present this workshop to explain the benefits of an FTZ.

Learn about how your company could be using FTZ to improve your cash flow and save money. FTZ expert and attorney, Scott Taylor of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, will give an overview of the ins and outs of foreign trade zones and will be available after the presentation for one-on-one meetings to answer questions specific to your company.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity.

Learn more and register.

