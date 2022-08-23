Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4004546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/21/22 at approximately 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot Parking Lot, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DLS
ACCUSED: John F Marro
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/21/22 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at the Home Depot Parking lot in Rutland Town, VT. Investigation revealed John Marro physically assaulted a family member. Marro left the scene in a vehicle and came to the Rutland Barracks on 8/23/22 to turn himself in. Marro was released on conditions set by the Honorable Court and ordered to appear on 8/24/22 at 1230 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/22 at 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - YES
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.