Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/21/22 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot Parking Lot, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DLS

ACCUSED: John F Marro

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/21/22 at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at the Home Depot Parking lot in Rutland Town, VT. Investigation revealed John Marro physically assaulted a family member. Marro left the scene in a vehicle and came to the Rutland Barracks on 8/23/22 to turn himself in. Marro was released on conditions set by the Honorable Court and ordered to appear on 8/24/22 at 1230 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/22 at 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - YES

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.