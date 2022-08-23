Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,729 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal DLS

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/22 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot Parking Lot, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / DLS

 

ACCUSED: John F Marro   

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/21/22  at approximately 2300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at the Home Depot Parking lot in Rutland Town, VT. Investigation revealed John Marro physically assaulted a family member.  Marro left the scene in a vehicle and came to the Rutland Barracks on 8/23/22 to turn himself in. Marro was released on conditions set by the Honorable Court and ordered to appear on 8/24/22 at 1230 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/22  at 1230 PM      

COURT: Rutland

LODGED -   YES

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault and Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.