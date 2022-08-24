Waismann Method Team Joins the Fight against Fentanyl Poisoning

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists & Rapid Detox Center

Let's make August 21st the beginning of a nationwide response to the U.S. fentanyl poisoning crisis by announcing EVERY DAY as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day.

Let’s use our voices and social media reach to save lives and stop this lethal silence. As a society, we can do more, and we can surely do better!” — Clare Waismann M-RAS/SUDCC

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WAISMANN METHOD® team has been incredibly honored and grateful to have been able to join and participate with several organizations in sharing the important message about the devastation illicit fentanyl is bringing to our communities. As an organization specializing in helping individuals overcome addiction, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help end this preventable tragedy that has shattered so many families.

Fentanyl is killing people indiscriminately, and we must take immediate action if we want to prevent any more senseless deaths. Let's make August 21st the beginning of a nationwide response to the U.S. fentanyl poisoning crisis by announcing EVERY DAY as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day. This will help to ensure that everyone is aware of the dangers of illicit fentanyl and knows how to best avoid coming into contact with it. By increasing awareness of the dangers of fentanyl, we can hopefully start to see a decrease in the number of people poisoned by this deadly drug. Let's all work together to make this happen!

"Our country is facing a huge health emergency that requires urgent attention. We cannot stand idly by while so many families are suffering. Our team feels passionate about joining the efforts of so many families to stop this preventable tragedy from continuing. Let’s use our voices and social media reach to save lives and stop this lethal silence. As a society, we can do more, and we can surely do better!"

ABOUT WAISMANN METHOD®

Waismann Method was founded in 1998 by addiction specialist Clare Waismann M-RAS/ SUDCC and with the medical direction of Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D. The center can only be found in So. California, where thousands of patients struggling with opioid use disorder have successfully been treated. Although Waismann Method is known as the premier rapid detox center in the world, detox under sedation is not all they do. The treatment program offers a combination of advanced medical protocols, including rapid opiate detox, medically assisted opioid detox, and therapeutic services at our exclusive recovery center, Domus Retreat.

Waismann Method team is dedicated to providing individualized care that results in long-term recovery for our patients. Our experienced and compassionate team provides each patient with a comprehensive evaluation to determine which individualized treatment plan will work best. If you or someone you love is struggling with an addiction to opioids, please call us today at Waismann Method to learn more about how we can help you achieve a full and lasting recovery. Waismann Method is widely recognized as the leading provider of opioid addiction treatment, and we are here to help you every step of the way.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS, PLEASE VISIT:

Poisoning vs. Drug Overdose: The national fentanyl overdose crisis is growing, and there is a need to differentiate between drug overdose and poisoning.

Fentanyl Poisoning – A Preventable Tragedy: Powerful social media platforms and educational systems could save our kids’ lives.