BDR.ai Attends AA-ISP Sales Disrupted in Boston
With the pandemic generally behind us, it's important that sales leaders and executives show their support for association like the Global Inside Sales Association (the AA-ISP)”CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BDR.ai (formerly XHumn.ai) announced it's attendance at this years AA-ISP event held in Boston, Massachusetts on September 8th, 2022.
Speakers include Bob Perkins, Founder of the AA-ISP, Derek Grant, the SVP of Market Strategy at SalesLoft, and Dr. Joel LeBon, Marketing and Sales Professor and Executive Director at Johns Hopkins University, Carey Business School.
This years topic - Modern sales teams must execute smarter, be more compelling, and articulate the value throughout the entire customer journey to be best in class. salesDisrupted, powered by B2B DecisionLabs, will level up your leadership and selling skills in a one-day, research-focused event.
Click here to learn more about the event - salesDisrupted.
Chad Burmeister, CEO of BDR.ai said, "With the pandemic generally behind us, it's important that sales leaders and executives show their support for association like the Global Inside Sales Association (the AA-ISP). I'm eager to see how the Corporate Visions acquisition of the AA-ISP will add more value for their members, and even more excited to see everyone - it's been too long!"
The Keynote is by Dr. Carmen Simon, Chief Science Officer at B2B DecisionLabs. She'll be answering these questions:
- How does a buyer’s brain decide to pay attention?
- Does a picture always lead to more attention and memory?
- Are extra details in complex sales detrimental or desirable for sustaining attention?
Joël Le Bon, Ph.D., who wrote the forward to the book AI for Sales, How Artificial Intelligence is Changing Sales, will share the results of recent research conducted by Johns Hopkins University’s Science of Digital Business Development which analyzed the effectiveness and efficiency of using AI to schedule sales meetings for BOTH the buyer and the seller.
About BDR.ai: BDR.ai, Always on prospecting, provides sales professionals with AI for Sales augmentation that enables them to prospect more effectively so that they can focus on higher value work.
