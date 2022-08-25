Germany Kent is Tapped by Preach the Word Worldwide Network to Highlight Faith Inspired and Purpose Driven Content
Commentator Germany Kent will introduce broadcasters and content creator opportunities at the Preach the Word Worldwide Network Global Conference on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm.
On Sunday, August 28, Celebrity Host Germany Kent will interview red carpet arrivals from 6 to 7 pm at The Shining Star Red Carpet Awards Gala at The Metropolitan Club, 5895 Windward Parkway in Alpharetta, GA.
Marilyn Todman is the CEO of Preach the Word Worldwide Network (PTWWN TV), a 24/7 Christian Television Network based in Georgia and available globally via television and internet.
A celebrity host, philanthropist and humanitarian, Kent's platform gives a voice to the voiceless and empowers vulnerable communities with inspiration and hope
"We're expecting people from around the world to attend this 2-day event," said Kent. "It's a rare opportunity for those who are interested in creating content for the PTWWN TV platform, and the chance to meet Marilyn and Charles Todman, the founders, and some of the PTWWN broadcasters."
Kent has been commissioned by the founders of PTWWN TV as a correspondent to showcase the PTWWN TV broadcasters from around the world. "I am excited to be tapped by Marilyn Todman to manage the responsibility of creating content to document the faith-based conference," said Kent. Her role will also include serving as a host for the red carpet gala interviewing a wide array of guests and featuring various planned activities. Kent will also serve as a co-commentator for the high-profile event where she will provide insight and feature highlights from the 2-day event.
“We are delighted to have Germany join us,” said Todman, CEO and co-founder of PTWWN TV. “She has a wealth of experience, and she shares our commitment to Kingdom Business. As we move into a new level of dynamic programming, this provides for a beautiful combination of faith-based and purpose driven stories, highlighting the best of the best when it comes to positive, encouraging content focused on how God is bridging together divine connections in our world.”
As a graduate from the University of Alabama where she earned a MBA and majored in public relations, Kent believes education is power and transference of knowledge is the key to success. That said, she has authored ten self-help books, including "The Hope Handbook Series," and "You Are What You Tweet," a guide offering up effective tools, key secrets, tips and strategies needed for a positive social media experience.
Kent is no stranger to being recognized for her talent in front of and behind the camera, as a former FOX News evening anchor, talk show host, and reporter reaching more than 4 million households in Southern California, and beyond, she has become a friendly and credible TV and radio personality. As a masterful grassroots journalist who never meets a stranger, Germany has reported on the most important and most talked about news stories of our time. Kent’s work has appeared in Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, FOX Business Report, Bloomberg Business, Parade, Cosmopolitan, The Dallas Morning News, MSN, Reader’s Digest, HuffPost, Yahoo, and countless others.
Media mogul Soledad O’Brien selected Kent to serve on her branding panel for her national PowHerful conference held in Atlanta and co-sponsored by the Sara Blakely Foundation. Kent’s expertise in journalism and social media has secured her a place as a speaker at the prestigious Stamps Scholars National Convention held at Georgia Tech. Kent has also served as the host for the Global Christian Professional Women’s Association Conference alongside headliner Preacher Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter to the late evangelist Billy Graham.
Luke 12:48 says, "To whom much was given, much will be required." For Kent, that verse is her mantra. She has been recognized by the Atlanta-based RICE Awards, honored with a Trailblazer Award by the Atlanta Iron Man Wonder Woman Foundation, named "Humanitarian of the Year" by the Kidz Rock Awards in conjunction with Literacy Matters and Atlanta Fulton Public Library, named "Humanitarian of the Year" by the Atlanta-based International Trailblazer Awards. Kent earned a Global Philanthropy Award by Atlanta-based Empower Magazine.
About PTWWN TV
Preach The Word Network TV (PTWWN Broadcasting) is an Atlanta Georgia based Christian Television Network. PTWWN is the pioneer television network and was the first Christian Network to launch IPTV devices such as Roku over 14 years ago. Thousands of Christian TV Networks have followed the footsteps of PTWWN. The network is created to broadcast Christian programming not just for Christian People, but for all people. We broadcast an array of television programming that air on our 24/7 channel network on all devices and platforms which includes Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Smart Televisions, Mobile Phones and other devices. The company holds contracts with Comcast and Spectrum Cable to carry television broadcasts on their entire footprint. There is also a partnership with Glory Star Satellite which broadcasts PTWWN TV channel to other countries around the world.
Speaker and Inspirational Faith-Based Host Germany Kent Reel