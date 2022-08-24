Mobile Enrollment by Playersoft First Choice for WarHorse
Warhorse Gaming, Inc announced its partnership with Playersoft Technologies.
Mobile Enrollment is a tremendous tool to help build our loyalty program database”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Warhorse Gaming, Inc announced its partnership with Playersoft Technologies. The casino gaming corporation, a division of Ho-Chuck Inc, will leverage Mobile Enrollment at WarHorse Casino -- Lincoln, Nebraska’s first casino. Team members will have the ability to quickly enroll guests for a WarHorse Rewards club card from anywhere on property with the Playersoft system, driving players directly to the casino floor to begin their gaming experience.
— Pete Graziano, Director of Marketing for WarHorse Gaming
The new casino will showcase over 400 slot machines and is scheduled to open in Fall 2022. Registering new club members is a top priority for WarHorse. The mobility of club sign-ups is known to be a timesaver, getting players into action faster, while staff can service more players on-the-go. The Playersoft system and team came highly recommended based on their robust system features, quick install support, and industry experience with property openings.
“We are excited to be the first casino operator in Nebraska to deploy Mobile Enrollment by Playersoft. It will enable an easy sign-up experience for our guests and be efficient for our team members. Mobile Enrollment is a tremendous tool to help build our loyalty program database quickly, collecting clean data for timely & relevant customer marketing. It’s a win-win situation.” mentioned Pete Graziano, Director of Marketing for WarHorse Gaming.
The Mobile Enrollment system is used at casino properties nationwide and is considered the gold standard for remote club enrollment. The system is designed to run on Apple iOS devices with Playersoft Scanner, which allows WarHorse to mobilize their club staff.
“We feel very privileged to have this opportunity to work with the WarHorse team. Attaining our first deployment in the state of Nebraska is a major milestone for us and I know they’re going to reap great benefits from the features of the system,” commented, Hunter Hunstock, Playersoft’s CEO.
About Playersoft
Playersoft Technologies focuses on creating systems to streamline all aspects of the fast-moving casino industry. Playersoft Technologies was established with a mission to help casino operators improve the player's gaming experience while increasing player retention and profitability.
About Warhorse Gaming
WarHorse Gaming, LLC, is a division of Ho-Chunk, Inc., the award-winning economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. WarHorse Gaming will manage and operate the expansion of casino gaming at the existing horse racing tracks in Omaha and Lincoln, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA).
About Ho-Chunk, Inc
The Winnebago Tribe started Ho-Chunk, Inc. in 1994 to help its people by creating jobs and diversifying the Tribe’s revenue. Ho-Chunk’s mission has since evolved to create both an economy and middle class on the reservation – measurably improving life in less than a generation.
