Southland Casino Hotel in Arkansas Takes Players Club Mobile with Playersoft

Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas, has selected the Playersoft Mobile Enrollment application to enhance players club registrations.
We are genuinely excited to be rolling the Mobile Enrollment system out in our newly-expanded casino.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas, has selected the Playersoft Mobile Enrollment application to enhance players club registrations at the newly expanded casino. Mobile Enrollment will allow Southland team members to rapidly enroll guests into the Lucky North® Club from anywhere in the casino and at off-property events. Playersoft is well known for its Mobile Enrollment system after installing it at over 100 casino properties across the USA. The company pioneered mobile club enrollment over a decade ago and still delivers a best-of-breed solution for casino operators.
Southland, which is owned and operated by global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, recently opened a new 113,000-square-foot casino complex, the latest milestone of the property’s ongoing $320 million expansion project that will include a high-rise hotel opening later this year.
“We are genuinely excited to be rolling the Mobile Enrollment system out in our newly-expanded casino,” said Jeff Strang, Southland’s senior director of marketing. “We’re really focused on getting player's cards in our guests’ hands so they can capitalize on our rewards program and so we can build a strong relationship with them. We chose Playersoft after seeing their innovation, professionalism, and success with the Catawba Two Kings Casino Mobile Enrollment deployment in North Carolina.”
“We are very happy to work with Delaware North on another gaming deployment. They’re truly a pleasure to work with and it’s awesome to see how well their team members embrace our technology to provide top-notch customer service to their guests,” said Hunter Hunstock, Playersoft’s President and CEO.
Delaware North has committed to deploying Mobile Enrollment at its gaming properties by the end of the year.
About Playersoft
Playersoft's Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues, and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is composed of former casino operators who're able to recognize the challenges that gaming managers face and can help solve them with technology solutions tailor-made for gaming. The Playersoft product suite is touted by over 100 casinos across the USA as being the standard for mobile applications in brick & mortar gaming operations. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: www.playersoft.com.
About Southland Casino Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and recently opened its newly expanded casino complex that boasts 2,400 total slot machines, as many as 50 live table games, sports betting and a new covered parking garage with over 1,400 spaces. Restaurants at Southland include the Sports Bar & Grill, Ignite Steakhouse, The Fry House, and The Grind coffee chop, while new bars include the Chairman’s Bar and the Ignite Steakhouse Bar.
The property’s expansion continues with a gleaming, blue-glass high-rise hotel currently under construction that will feature 300 rooms, including more than 60 suites and 12 penthouse suites on the top floor.
Southland has long been a pivotal fixture of the West Memphis community, strongly supporting the community with jobs, business stability, and economic contributions. It has consistently won awards for its outstanding community service, including millions of dollars donated to neighborhood charities and educational institutions. Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. More information is available at www.southlandcasino.com.
About Delaware North
Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across four continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
