Palms Casino Resort Increases Enrollment Using Playersoft

Both Playersoft Systems were first-choice solutions for us to maximize club enrollments using the staff we have, especially during the grand opening.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Palms Casino Resort, owned by San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, announced its partnership with Playersoft Technologies, deploying two class-leading enrollment systems, Mobile Enrollment™ and Hotel Enrollment™. The two systems together make it easy for guests to quickly enroll for a My Club Serrano card.
The team was eager to utilize the systems to increase club sign-ups during hotel check-in, at the club, and on or off the casino floor. The decision to partner with Playersoft was a quick choice, based on the long-standing partnership with San Manuel’s Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, located in Highland, California. Yaamava’ staff has been using multiple mobile marketing systems by Playersoft for many years.
“Both Playersoft Systems were first-choice solutions for us to maximize club enrollments using the staff we have, especially during the grand opening. We want to make it easy for every guest to sign-up for a Club Serrano card as soon as they arrive on property. They can then immediately earn rewards for playing at Palms," said Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Marketing, Palms Casino Resort.
Palms club reps can offer service for club enrollments from anywhere on the property, using the Mobile Enrollment app and Playersoft device. Teams can view a unique list of games in play without a card, allowing for a quick greeting to initiate an enrollment. Additionally, the system can be taken offsite to community events to drive new business to the property, offering incentives for new member club sign-ups.
Guests staying at Palms have the advantage of skipping a visit to the club by having a club card printed during the check-in process at the hotel front desk. Another convenient way for Palms guests to begin their gaming experience immediately. A win-win for all.
“We are very excited to see Palms Casino reopen this iconic property in Las Vegas. Using both systems to get more Club Serrano cards in the hands of guests, allows the property to service more, using the same staff. We appreciate being a part of their commitment to providing superior guest service,” mentioned, Hunter Hunstock, Playersoft’s CEO.
Both systems streamline the enrollment process for guests, allowing staff to print a club card at any strategically placed card printer. This is all possible with Playersoft’s premier integration with the Konami Synkros player tracking system and hotel LMS.
Playersoft's Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues, and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is composed of former casino operators who're able to recognize the challenges that gaming managers face and can help solve them with technology solutions tailor-made for gaming. The Playersoft product suite is touted by casinos across the USA as being the standard for mobile applications in brick & mortar gaming operations. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: www.playersoft.com.
Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. The resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool and spa area; wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatres 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums. Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (“SMGHA”) an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more information visit https: www.palms.com or the Palms Press Room.
