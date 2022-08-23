Tuesday, August 23

State’s new Clean Fuel Standard takes aim at climate-changing pollution

A mammoth accounting ledger. A carrot-and-stick rule with a focus on incentives. However you describe it, Washington’s proposed Clean Fuel Standard has a simple goal: reducing vehicle-related carbon pollution, which accounts for almost 45% of statewide greenhouse gas emissions. It is a flagship policy in Washington’s fight against climate change, said Joel Creswell, climate policy section manager for the Department of Ecology’s Air Quality Program. The standard will apply only to fuel producers. Still, residents may want to take advantage of the chance this month to comment on the standard, which will be finalized this fall and goes into effect on Jan. 1. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (WA Dept. of Ecology)

Half of WA residents eligible for free or discounted hospital care

Millions of Washingtonians recently became eligible for free or discounted hospital care after an update to a state law went into effect last month, a significant step toward eliminating residents’ costly medical debts. Up until this year, however, the eligibility requirements were much more narrow, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in an interview. As of July 1, all Washingtonians within 300% of the federal poverty level now qualify for charity care for their full out-of-pocket hospital bill, as long as care is considered “medically necessary.” Those within 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for discounted care, which is up to about $54,360 for a one-person home or $111,000 for a family of four. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)

Work in progress: In tight employment market, unions are gaining popularity and forcing companies to rethink labor relations

Two of Seattle’s most iconic companies are locked in standoffs between management and employees, as organized labor across the country receives a jolt of enthusiasm spurred largely by the Covid-19 pandemic. Employees for Starbucks and Amazon — two vast blue-collar workforces — have begun grassroots campaigns to form or join unions, though the success of those efforts has widely varied. Despite the velocity of the movement from Starbucks baristas, they face a stacked deck when it comes to ratifying a contract, labor advocates say — a hill that’s less steep for warehouse workers. Continue reading at Puget Sound Business Journal. (Jason Redmond)

Associated Press

Columbia River’s salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Military families’ housing benefits lag as rents explode

Bellingham Herald

What can be done to make housing affordable again? Whatcom officials consider these ideas

Whatcom discusses post-flood repairs, housing needs and new forecasting measures

Soon only 10 of the governor’s COVID emergency orders will remain in effect. Which are they?

Capital Press

USDA set to spend $300M on organic ag

Columbian

Replacement I-5 Bridge could include pedestrian lookout

Editorial: In Our View: I-5 Bridge designers must have vision of future

Everett Herald

Juror shortage leads to postponed trials in municipal courts

Lynnwood light rail service start delayed 4 to 6 months

Editorial: Don’t mandate treatment at county homeless shelters

Federal Way Mirror

Opinion: Supreme Court should add justices and term limits

International Examiner

Photos: Lanterns bring messages of peace and hope, honoring atomic bombing victims

Kent Reporter

Kent teachers vote to strike if no contract agreement reached

W-2 wage information of Kent city employees ‘inadvertently disclosed’

Olympian

Earthquakes occur regularly in Washington, are you prepared before the next big one hits?

Thurston Sheriff’s Office launches program aimed at helping with mental health calls

Judge: Idaho abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law

Peninsula Daily News

Jamestown Tribe ushers in healing clinic

Commissioners ready 40-year lease for Caswell-Brown Village

Puget Sound Business Journal

Downtown Seattle office population dipped in July, but signs point to recovery

Seattle Times

How the Inflation Reduction Act could affect WA health care (Keiser)

Washington AG, West Coast states oppose major gas pipeline project

Seattle eyes JumpStart funds to cut growing revenue gaps in 2023, 2024

Transparency vs. trauma: Are inquests into King County killings by police worthwhile?

Skagit Valley Herald

Forest Service seeks fees for area recreation sites

Spokesman Review

AG Ferguson joins other western states in requesting to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline

Cantwell visits Liberty Lake to tout $280 billion tech bill

District judge to decide by Wednesday whether to pause Idaho’s trigger ban on abortions

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Smoke reported in dozens of Blue Mountain locations after morning thunderstorm

Washington Post

Files copied from voting systems were shared with Trump supporters, election deniers

1 in 3 American women have already lost abortion access. More restrictive laws are coming.

Your first brush with coronavirus could affect how a fall booster works

After Roe, teens are teaching themselves sex ed, because the adults won’t

Biden nears decision on canceling $10,000 in student loans as allies feud

As many as one in six U.S. tree species is threatened with extinction

Yakima Herald-Republic

Drought persists in Pacific Northwest, though it’s not as severe as last year

Japanese beetle quarantine approved for Grandview area

COVID guidelines will be less strict as Yakima area students head back to school

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle nonprofit focusing efforts on school supplies for children in need

Kent educators vote to authorize strike if contract negotiations not complete by Wednesday

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Hotter summers could become the norm in the Pacific Northwest

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline

Kent teachers’ union votes to authorize a strike, putting educators on the picket line

KUOW Public Radio

Approval voting promises simplicity, but can it deliver?

Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane City Council approves ordinance giving them final say on siting city facilities

Q13 TV (FOX)

Washington toughs out drought conditions, but wildfire risk remains high

Crosscut

WA ecosystems are changing. Conservation efforts are, too

MyNorthwest

Kitsap Transit bans large e-scooters from ferry, citing safety concerns

West Seattle Blog

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Yes, buses will return to the high bridge