Environmental Quality Commission to hold special meeting, Aug. 24

The special meeting includes two action items - one for the commission chair to certify the DEQ 2023-25 Agency Request Budget submittal and one to finalize the criteria, skills and attributes to be included with recruitment materials for the next DEQ Director.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, a web-based video conferencing platform, and people may also connect by toll-free telephone for an audio-only connection. Access information is available on the agenda webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/0824...

Media Contact: Jennifer Flynt, 503.730.5924, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov

###