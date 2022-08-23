Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,657 in the last 365 days.

Environmental Quality Commission to hold special meeting, Aug. 24

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The special meeting includes two action items - one for the commission chair to certify the DEQ 2023-25 Agency Request Budget submittal and one to finalize the criteria, skills and attributes to be included with recruitment materials for the next DEQ Director.

The meeting will be held on Zoom, a web-based video conferencing platform, and people may also connect by toll-free telephone for an audio-only connection. Access information is available on the agenda webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/0824...

Media Contact: Jennifer Flynt, 503.730.5924, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov

###

You just read:

Environmental Quality Commission to hold special meeting, Aug. 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.